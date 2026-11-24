Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Victor Osimhen continues to be linked with a move away from Gala. | Hakan Akgun/Anadolu/Getty Images

Despite reports to the contrary, Manchester United have had no contact with Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen over a January transfer. The Nigerian is unlikely to move clubs this winter. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Lisandro Martínez is no longer thinking about an exit from Man Utd following the arrival of new manager Mauricio Pochettino. (Source: El Nacional)

One center back that could leave Man Utd in January is Dutch international Matthijs de Ligt. Inter Milan are interested and the Red Devils would be open to both permanent or loan offers. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa is keen on a move to Arsenal at the end of the current season. (Source: Football Insider)

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are both interested in bringing Al Nassr forward João Félix back to the Premier League. Barcelona, Juventus and Napoli are among his many suitors across Europe. (Source: 4-4-2)

Juventus believe Tottenham would be open to a paid loan deal for left back Destiny Udogie that includes an option for a permanent transfer. (Source: Tuttosport)

Everton midfielder Harrison Armstrong, 19, is being followed by Arsenal and Manchester City, but it is Chelsea who are looking to win the race for his signature in January. (Source: fussball-news)

Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay would prefer to return to Man Utd rather than join Chelsea in 2027. (Source: Il Mattino)

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso hopes to avoid being fired by overseeing a blockbuster January transfer window, On his list of targets are Barcelona attacking midfielders Fermín López and 16-year-old Ebrima Tunkara. (Source: El Nacional)

Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool are both looking into signing 17-year-old Borussia Mönchengladbach attacking midfielder Wael Mohya. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Al Nassr center back Mohamed Simakan has been watched by scouts from Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd and Newcastle United. (Source: Daily Briefing)

Jack Grealish hopes to remain in the Premier League following the expiration of his loan with Everton next summer. If he does not ink a permanent deal with the Toffees, he could be pursued by Aston Villa or Sunderland. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Endrick is fighting for his Real Madrid future. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid have ruled out letting striker Endrick join Arsenal as part of a swap deal involving Gunners midfielder Martín Zubimendi. (Source: Defensa Central)

But another Real Madrid forward, winger Vinícius Júnior, is being looked at by Paris Saint-Germain as an emergency replacement for the injured Désiré Doué. (Source: Fichajes)

Man City center back Rúben Dias has joined Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck on Barcelona’s list of defensive reinforcements. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona are pushing to sell both left back Alejandro Balde and midfielder Gavi to raise the funds needed to pursue a center back. Schlotterbeck is the top target but there is currently no space for the German in Barça’s wage budget. (Source: Juan Jesus)

Ukraine striker Artem Dovbyk is expected to see his loan with Bologna terminated in January. The Roma striker hopes to seal a six-month switch back to La Liga with Valencia. (Source: Cadena SER)

Racing Santander striker Yassir Zabiri, 21, is “desperate” to see Barcelona act on their interest in signing him. A deal could be struck for around €20 million ($22 million). (Source: El Chiringuito)