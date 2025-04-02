Two Real Madrid Players in Danger of Being Benched vs. Arsenal for Champions League Clash
Carlo Ancelotti has a few major decisions to make when Real Madrid take on Arsenal in the Champions League.
Real Madrid are coming off a chaotic, somewhat alarming performance in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal tie against Real Sociedad. Los Blancos conceded four goals at home and needed extra time to win 5–4 on aggregate, punching their tickets to the Copa del Rey final.
Antonio Rüdiger's 115th minute winner sent the Santiago Bernabéu into a frenzy, but once the celebrations ceased, questions immediately surfaced regarding the team's looming Champions League clash with Arsenal. The Gunners, boosted by the return of Bukayo Saka, will have no problem exploiting the defending European champions if Real Madrid roll out a similar backline at the Emirates.
In fact, rumors are already swirling that Ancelotti has already decided to bench the players who struggled against Real Sociedad.
David Alaba and Lucas Vázquez are in danger of missing out of Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Arsenal. The two veterans played so poorly against Real Sociedad that Ancelotti will likely move them to the bench less than a week later.
Alaba suffered the most against Imanol Alguacil's men. The center back was directly responsible for two of Real Sociedad's four goals at the Santiago Bernabéu. Only one was officially recorded as an own goal, but the Austrian all-but scored the Real Sociedad's third goal as well after deflecting Mikel Oyarzabal’s shot into his own net.
The two blunders in defense came within eight minutes of one another and could have ended Real Madrid's Copa del Rey berth had Jude Bellingham not found the back of the net at the other end of the pitch. Alaba's performance showed the 32-year-old is no longer a trustworthy option at the back since returning from his ACL injury.
Vázquez, meanwhile, was at fault for Real Sociedad's first goal of the night. The Spaniard was caught completely out of position by Ander Barrenetxea and the winger blew past Vázquez on the left wing to beat Andriy Lunin near post.
Vázquez has been a defensive liability for Real Madrid all season long, and Ancelotti will likely be forced to once again deploy Fede Valverde on the right flank against Arsenal. Rüdiger will come back into the lineup in place of Alaba, leaving 21-year-old Raúl Asencio to start in yet another big-time match for Los Blancos in his debut season.
A backline featuring Alaba and Vázquez is simply no longer a viable option for Real Madrid, especially at the Emirates. Arsenal are slated to finish second in the Premier League this season and despite their attacking injury woes, the Gunners put nine goals past PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League round of 16.
Ancelotti cannot afford to take any risks against Mikel Arteta's squad. Saka already found the back of the net in his long-awaited return from a hamstring injury in the Gunners' 2–1 victory over Fulham. Mikel Merino has also scored in three of his last four appearances for club and country.
If Real Madrid repeat such a poor defensive performance against Arsenal, then their European title defense could end earlier than anyone anticipated. To avoid what could be a catastrophic Champions League exit, Ancelotti will likely move two of his veterans to the bench.
Real Madrid and Arsenal are set to clash in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday, Apr. 8.