USMNT Injuries: Every Player Doubtful, Ruled Out of Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has a few injury-related issues to contend with ahead of the U.S. men’s national team’s Concacaf Nations League matches in Cincinnati and Miami later this month.

The USMNT has historically dominated the competition, winning the first three editions before finishing a shocking fourth in 2025. The Americans shouldn't have too many issues getting past Haiti in the two-game quarterfinal series and punching their ticket to the final four, even without several big names on the roster sheet.

Here is every player doubtful or sidelined for the USMNT’s upcoming November international window.

USMNT Absentees for Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals

Haji Wright

Haji Wright is yearning to get back on the pitch. | John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images

Injury: Quadriceps

Quadriceps Potential Return Date: Late November

From Julian Hall to Folarin Balogun to Ricardo Pepi, Pochettino has quite a few strikers to choose from when selecting his USMNT squad. However, one player not available for selection is Haji Wright.

The 28-year-old had a prolific spring and summer and looked poised for a successful fall. After helping Coventry City return to the English top flight for the first time in a quarter-century, he was named to Pochettino’s World Cup squad and featured twice on home soil this. But just as he appeared set to make his Premier League debut, Wright suffered a severe quad/thigh injury. While he is finally back on the grass doing individual training, he won't be playing for Coventry until after the international break at the earliest.

Miles Robinson

Miles Robinson could miss out on this month's national team squad. | Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Injury : Leg

: Leg Potential Return Date: Nov. 7

Miles Robinson faces a race against time as he looks to return to full fitness ahead of the November international window.

After starting in the USMNT’s 4–2 win against Chile last month, Robinson played in central defense in a 3–1 win against Atlanta United on Oct. 10. He would last just 72 minutes, though, before being replaced due to discomfort in his leg. The 29-year-old hasn’t returned to the pitch since, and it remains to be seen if he will be back before FC Cincinnati’s Decision Day showdown with Supporters' Shield winners Nashville SC.

Timothy Tillman

Timothy Tillman won't be taking part in this upcoming international window. | Luiza Moraes/MLS/Getty Images

Injury : Pelvis

: Pelvis Potential Return Date: Unknown

While his younger brother Malik will have a pivotal role to play, Timothy Tillman won't be taking part in either of the USMNT’s matches vs. Haiti. He hasn't donned red, white and blue since November 2025, and he will have to wait until March 2027 at the earliest to reappear.

The 27-year-old suffered a pelvis injury in late summer, sidelining him for club side LAFC since Aug. 22. Manager Marc dos Santos will be wishing for a speedy recuperation, as his team looks to shake off a wretched run of form and achieve a deep MLS postseason run.

Johnny Cardoso

Johnny Cardoso has struggled with injuries throughout 2026. | Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Injury : Thigh

: Thigh Potential Return Date: Nov. 8

It has been an injury-plagued 2026 for Johnny Cardoso. After suffering a low-grade muscle injury and then a thigh injury at the start of the year, Cardoso missed out on a spot in the USMNT's 2026 World Cup squad after picking up a severe right ankle sprain.

The Atlético Madrid midfielder then suffered a low-grade thigh injury at Stuttgart on Oct. 20, which has caused him to miss three matches in a row. Even if he does manage to return for the La Liga bout with Barcelona on Sunday, Pochettino might prefer to keep him in Madrid to work on his recovery.

Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie remains an indispensable figure in the USMNT's midfield. | Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images

Injury : Adductor

: Adductor Potential Return Date: Nov. 8

After being left out of the last month’s squad, Weston McKennie could be set to miss out on a second straight international call up. The Juventus star was subbed off at halftime in Sunday’s 2–0 win against Napoli after sustaining an adductor injury, although it seems to be just muscular fatigue rather than anything serious.

The 28-year-old midfielder will miss the upcoming trip to AZ Alkmaar before being reevaluated ahead of the weekend's match at Fiorentina. Even if he does return against La Viola, Pochettino might decide to give McKennie some extra rest, instead of having him travel across the Atlantic.

Diego Luna

Diego Luna will be looking to come back stronger in 2027. | Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Injury : Meniscus tear

: Meniscus tear Potential Return Date: 2027

Real Salt Lake will be looking to sneak into the playoffs with a win against LA Galaxy and favorable results elsewhere, but they will be unable to count on their creative talisman, Diego Luna.

After being snubbed from Pochettino’s World Cup squad, Luna’s summer went from bad to worse as he tore his meniscus against Houston Dynamo on Sep. 9. He won't be back until the start of the 2027 MLS Sprint Season.

Cavan Sullivan

Cavan Sullivan has enjoyed a breakout year in Philadelphia. | Jeff Dean/MLS/Getty Images

Injury : Ankle

: Ankle Potential Return Date: Already returned

Similar to McKennie and Cardoso, Pochettino might want to give Cavan Sullivan a breather rather than put his fitness to the test. After missing two matches with an ankle injury, the Philadelphia Union winger made his return on Saturday with a 30-minute cameo against Cincinnati. He’ll be hoping to return to the starting lineup as the Union host Toronto FC in their regular season finale this weekend.

Having just turned 17, there’s every reason to believe that Sullivan can emerge as a crucial figure in attack for the Stars and Stripes. But that doesn’t mean he needs to be rushed into action. With MLS playoff matches still to come, it might be wise for Pochettino to rest the teenage talent and protect his body going forward.

Alex Zendejas

Alejandro Zendejas is out of action for the foreseeable future. | ULISES RUIZ/AFP/Getty Images

Injury : Adductor

: Adductor Potential Return Date: Unknown

One player who will definitely be absent from the squad is Alejandro Zendejas. After competing in his first World Cup, Zendejas missed two months of action following arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. The Club América forward gradually returned to form, though, bagging a goal and an assist at Atlas on Oct. 21.

But another injury setback meant he could not build on that momentum, missing the last three matches with an adductor injury. With América in first place, there's no reason to risk Zendejas ahead of Liga MX’s Apertura playoffs, and there's certainly no reason for Pochettino to take a chance on him.

Patrick Agyemang

Patrick Agyemang is a long-term absentee. | Mike Egerton/PA Images/Getty Images

Injury : Achilles rupture

: Achilles rupture Potential Return Date: Late November

Patrick Agyemang enjoyed a seamless transition from MLS to the EFL Championship after swapping Charlotte FC for Derby County. But his momentum came to a screeching halt on April 6, when he suffered a serious right Achilles tendon rupture.

He missed out on the World Cup and has been sidelined ever since. While Agyemang is nearing a return to match fitness, the 25-year-old striker likely won’t be available until after the November international break.