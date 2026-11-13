USMNT Legends Divided Over Mauricio Pochettino’s ‘Disingenuous’ Man Utd Move

Mauricio Pochettino will soon leave the United States men’s national team to join Manchester United, and his decision to walk away from a four-year contract just two months after signing it has certainly divided opinion.

United dismissed Michael Carrick on Thursday following an abysmal start to the 2026–27 campaign, before announcing on Friday that Pochettino would succeed him in the Old Trafford dugout after signing a two-and-a-half year contract.

The Argentine confirmed the “very sad decision” in a teary-eyed press conference ahead of back-to-back Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal matches with Haiti, which Pochettino will still take charge of before teaming up with the Premier League giants.

The positive news for U.S. Soccer is Pochettino’s release clause requires United to pay $10 million for his services, but they will undoubtedly be disappointed to lose one of the most coveted managers of the past decade—especially following a successful 2026 World Cup campaign under his guidance on home soil.

U.S. Soccer was always set to lose Pochettino once United registered their interest, but the 54-year-old’s exit has prompted differing reactions from ex-USMNT stars Alexi Lalas and Stu Holden.

MORE ON MAURICIO POCHETTINO’S ARRIVAL AT MAN UTD

“Feel Like the Side Chick”—Pochettino Exits Sparks Debate

Pochettino’s departure was inevitable once United came calling. | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Speaking on Alexi Lalas’s State of the Union podcast, the pundits butted heads when discussing the manner of Pochettino’s exit.

“This is not surprising,” Lalas began. “Anybody that feels jilted, I think you’re being naive.”

To which Holden responded: “It just feels a little disingenuous.”

Lalas continued: “He was very upfront and honest about this, so much so that there was even recognition in the contract on both sides. This is a creation of Mauricio Pochettino and the U.S. Soccer Federation.”

Holden then drew on an unusual comparison to explain his feelings, saying: “I feel like the side chick a little bit, in the way that we’re just kind of hand in hand with Pochettino until the next big thing comes along.”

Lalas then responded: “With every side chick, everyone eventually takes them aside and asks, how did you not see this? How did you not see the signs?”

Despite Holden’s frustrations, he revealed he holds no ill feelings toward Pochettino. “Full disclosure, I really like Mauricio Pochettino, he’s a good coach, he’s got the vibes, he’s got the aura. I hope he succeeds. But I feel like you always knew this would come soon, and it has come sooner than what you or everybody thought.”

What Next for the USMNT?

Pep Guardiola is an ambitious target. | Jordan Bank/Getty Images

Attention will now turn to how the USMNT can replace Pochettino, and early reports indicate they’re actually looking to upgrade upon the former Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea head coach.

It’s been revealed that U.S. Soccer are eager to make an ambitious approach for ex-Barcelona and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who left the latter at the end of last season and is currently out of work.

While their pursuit of the legendary Spaniard is ambitious and unlikely to succeed, especially considering he rejected the manager’s position with Italy in the summer, U.S. Soccer would be remiss not to at least explore the possibility.

Jesse Marsch, currently coaching Canada, is viewed as another option, despite stating in July: “Let me make it really clear: I never will coach the US national team. Ever.”

Another American under consideration could be Pellegrino Matarazzo, who is currently managing Real Sociedad having spent his entire playing and coaching career in Germany previously. The 48-year-old’s stock is high after winning the Copa del Rey last season.

More likely appointments are current USMNT Under-23s boss Steve Cherundolo or Nashville SC head coach BJ Callaghan, with the latter having won the 2022–23 Concacaf Nations League as interim manager of the Stars and Stripes.