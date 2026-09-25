USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Peru: International Friendly

The U.S. men’s national team welcomes Peru on Saturday in Orlando, the team’s first match since hosting the 2026 World Cup this summer.

When the Stars and Stripes take the pitch, it will signify the dawn of a new age: the calculated and lengthy build to the 2030 World Cup, a far cry from the desperate sprint to the global affair that has exhausted the USMNT for the past two years.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino, who first landed stateside in September 2024, signed a new contract with U.S. Soccer through 2030. With his eye to the distant tournament, he has continually referenced the need for a “fresh start” within the program, something he now has both time and space to explore.

Known for his tactical experimentation, Pochettino’s demands for newness as no surprise; however, he has gone above and beyond a simple refresh, overhauling the entire team with younger prospects. He has welcomed 12 newcomers, including eight teenagers, this fall to the September–October international window, while inviting just 13 of his World Cup stars back into the fold.

As experimental as Pochettino has been with his 28-man roster, he is expected to be just as daring with his starting lineup, especially against Peru, an opponent that did not qualify for the World Cup and has just two wins in its last 16 matches dating back to 2024.

USMNT Predicted XI vs. Peru

Mauricio Pochettino could experiment heavily with his starting lineup. | FotMob

GK: Brian Schwake—Mauricio Pochettino may not have forgotten the blunders of Matt Freese in the World Cup round of 16 collapse to Belgium, meaning the manager could be primed to give 25-year-old newcomer Brian Schwake a huge opportunity. After all, Schwake leads MLS—including Freese—in save percentage (76.1%) and has played a massive role in Nashville SC’s legitimate bid for the MLS Cup.

RB: Alex Freeman—The versatile Villarreal fullback quickly established himself as a rising star this summer. Alex Freeman is only 22 years old, meaning he will fit seamlessly into Pochettino’s long-term plans.

CB: Miles Robinson—The 29-year-old was a surprising fall selection by Pochettino, given his age and lack of influence at the World Cup. The manager may opt to start him, though, in order to give much-needed rest to Chris Richards, who only just arrived to camp on Wednesday.

CB: Neil Pierre—The 18-year-old is anticipated to be the successor to veteran center back Tim Ream, 38. Neil Pierre enters the fold at a time when the USMNT is desperate for more high-quality center backs, and Pochettino will be thrilled by his potential.

LB: Frankie Westfield—The 20-year-old newcomer will find himself in unfamiliar terrain on the senior international stage, but at least he’ll have Philadelphia Union teammate Pierre beside him. The two have formed a dynamic duo on the Union’s backline, playing integral roles in the team’s recent resurgence. His inclusion will also grant extra rest for Premier League star Antonee Robinson, the surefire starter on the left flank for the foreseeable future.

CM: Tyler Adams—With so many newcomers, Pochettino will feel the need to include at least one veteran leader in the starting lineup to steer the ship. That player is undoubtedly Tyler Adams. The 27-year-old pulled all of the strings this summer from the center of the park and has a voice that everyone listens to.

CM: Yunus Musah—Pochettino may opt to balance the newness of his roster with a bit more experience as well, relying on Yunus Musah to slot in next to Adams. Although the AC Milan midfielder fell out of Pochettino’s favor last year and didn’t play in the World Cup, he has 47 caps. At 23 years old, he also has plenty of time to re-establish himself with the Stars and Stripes.

Pick your USMNT XI!

RW: Cavan Sullivan—The 16-year-old wonderkid will be the one that has everyone holding their breath. Should he make his debut, he will become the youngest USMNT debutant since a 16-year-old Freddy Adu back in 2006.

AM: Adri Mehmeti—Pochettino may opt to give his star attacking midfielder, Malik Tillman, time to rest against Peru, selecting 17-year-old Adri Mehmeti instead. The New York Red Bull teenager will have big shoes to fill, given Tillman was one of the brightest stars of the summer.

LW: Cole Campbell—The 20-year-old could fill the giant Christian Pulisic-sized hole on the left flank. Unlike Pulisic, Cole Campbell has been a consistent starter for his club, Bundesliga side SV Elversberg. Pochettino will be eager to see if Campbell can recreate the magic he displays across Germany and that has been lacking from a floundering Pulisic.

ST: Julian Hall—The 18-year-old striker has the swagger, explosiveness and high tempo that Pochettino seeks on the front line, although he is unlikely to take Folarin Balogun’s starting position long term. The teenager’s nerves will be eased by the familiar sight of Mehmeti, who is his creative partner at the Red Bulls.