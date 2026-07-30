Why Barcelona Won’t Sign $134 Million Transfer Target This Summer

Barcelona’s hopes of signing Bournemouth starlet Eli Junior Kroupi have hit a snag. Not only have the Catalan giants reportedly seen two bids rejected, the 19-year-old has now suffered a major injury.

An astonishing debut season with Bournemouth saw Kroupi score 13 Premier League goals as he smashed expectations, with his dazzling displays unsurprisingly attracting transfer interest from Europe’s elite clubs.

Barcelona, alongside Arsenal and Manchester City, were keen on signing the France youth international this summer as they sought attacking reinforcements, but any potential deal has now been taken off the table.

On Tuesday, Bournemouth revealed that Kroupi had undergone successful surgery on a foot injury sustained during preseason training. While they placed no timeline on his recovery, reports have confirmed he’s expected to miss three to four months of action.

As a result, Barça will be unable to pursue the precocious forward this summer, instead forced to wait until at least January before reviving any interest.

Barcelona’s Lowball Bids Rebuffed By Bournemouth

Kroupi is a wanted man. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

No matter when Kroupi leaves Bournemouth, he’s certain to land the club a huge profit. Signed for approximately $15 million in February 2025, he’s now being tipped to depart the Vitality Stadium for a nine-figure sum.

Back in May, reports revealed that Bournemouth believe Kroupi can become a $134 million player, and their desire to keep hold of him this summer means they would have been unlikely to accept a fee below that valuation.

Barça’s interest is serious, as per L’Équipe, who claim the club launched two bids for Kroupi before his devastating injury blow. While the player is reportedly keen to join the defending La Liga champions, the offers for his signature—which were both under $115 million—were swiftly rebuffed.

Hansi Flick and Barça’s sporting director Deco are both admirers of the player, but any interest will have to be put to one side for now.

What Does This Mean for Julián Alvarez Pursuit?

Julián Alvarez wants to join Barça. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

It’s no secret that Barça love Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez, and the feeling is mutual. The Argentina star is desperate to secure a “dream” move to Camp Nou.

For now, however, Atléti are holding firm. They don’t want to sell Alvarez at any price and have already rejected a bid of $173.2 million from city rivals Real Madrid.

The situation between the clubs is tense, too, with The Athletic revealing that Atléti have reported Barcelona to the Spanish soccer federation for improper conduct in their pursuit of Alvarez.

The 26-year-old is clearly Barça’s priority target, but Kroupi could have been an alternative should negotiations with Atléti continue to stall. Now that option has been removed, there is even more pressure on getting Alvarez.

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