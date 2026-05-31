Why Neymar Is Not Playing for Brazil vs. Panama

When the Brazilian national team takes the pitch on Sunday against Panama—the team’s penultimate friendly ahead of World Cup play in two weeks, Neymar Jr will not be among the ranks, forcing fans to wait even longer for his highly-anticipated return.

The inclusion of Brazil’s all-time leading goal scorer (79) in Carlo Ancelotti’s 26-player World Cup roster sparked wild celebrations in the country, marking his fourth-career tournament and almost definitely his last.

Neymar suffered an injury setback this week, though, diagnosed with a a Grade 2 calf injury that will sideline him for “two to three weeks,” according to the team’s medical staff. Neymar will miss the final friendly against Egypt on Saturday as well, and it is unclear whether or not he will be healthy for the Seleção’s World Cup opener against Group C foe Morocco on June 13.

The calf injury is just the latest in a string of physical setbacks that have plagued Neymar’s international career. The 34-year-old has not featured in canary yellow since Oct. 2023, suffering an ACL tear thereafter that ended his regular international participation.

Most recently, he required arthroscopy knee surgery in December, which sidelined him until February, missing club side Santos’ first 12 matches of the season. As a result, Brazil manager Ancelotti snubbed him for the March international window, deeming him unfit.

Will Neymar Play At the World Cup?

Neymar will feature in his fourth World Cup this summer. | Carl De Souza/AFP/Getty Images

Teams are allowed to make injury-related swaps to their rosters up until 24 hours prior to their first World Cup match; however, Ancelotti is adamant that he won’t make any changes to Brazil’s squad and affirmed that Neymar will remain.

“We expect Neymar in the first World Cup match against Morocco; if he can’t make it, we’ll wait for the second game,” Ancelotti said in a press conference on Saturday. “We’re not swapping anyone out; the chosen players are these 26, and these 26 will play in the World Cup.”

Although Neymar’s roster spot is reserved—and star forward Vinicius Jr has bestowed him with the legendary No. 10 jersey, Neymar’s place in the starting lineup is still heavily in question.

Ancelotti reportedly had a brutally-honest conversation with Neymar prior to the roster selection, telling the former FC Barcelona legend that he would not be the captain nor guaranteed a starting spot. Neymar is said to have expressed a sincere willingness to oblige and operate within the national team in whatever capacity best serves the group, sentiments that solidified for Ancelotti that he would be called up instead of 24-year-old Chelsea forward João Pedro.

Should Neymar not be healthy enough to face Morocco at MetLife Stadium, he will hope to be ready for the match against Haiti on June 19 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Seleção conclude group play against Scotland on June 24 at Hard Rock Stadium.

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