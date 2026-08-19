Why Rodri Isn't Playing For Barcelona vs. Al Ahly

Rodri admitted that his heart “will always be linked” to Manchester City, but assured Barcelona supporters that it’s a “dream” to play for his new club.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner and recent World Cup Golden Ball recipient has been unveiled by Spain’s current dominant force after Barça reached a $69 million agreement with the Cityzens for the 30-year-old’s transfer.

Rodri has spent the previous seven years in Manchester, winning all there is to win under Pep Guardiola’s tutelage. However, with City’s longtime manager moving on at the end of the 2025–26 season, a new dawn is being ushered in at the Etihad Stadium.

The outstanding midfielder, who was entering the final year of his contract, opted not to be a part of it, initially attracting transfer interest from Real Madrid. However, once Rodri learned of Barcelona’s intrigue, his mind was made up.

However, it’ll be a little while until Blaugrana supporters catch the blockbuster addition in action.

When Will Rodri Make His Barcelona Debut?

Rodri has signed a four-year contract with Barça. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

Barcelona unveiled Rodri on Tuesday ahead of another La Liga title defense. Before their domestic campaign gets underway at Elche on Sunday, Barça are hosting the Joan Gamper Trophy on Wednesday, facing Egypt’s most successful club, Al Ahly.

Notable fellow new signings Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi are expected to be involved, having already made their respective bows in preseason, but Rodri won’t be making his Barça debut.

Reports emerged earlier this summer that the 30-year-old would undergo back surgery after the World Cup, likely missing the start of the 2026–27 season as a result. However, Rodri suggested that he’ll be ready to play as soon as possible at his unveiling.

“I'm ready to play now,” he confidently asserted. “The operation was nothing serious; it was an outpatient procedure.

“I hope to be able to train normally tomorrow [Wednesday]. Whatever the manager deems appropriate. I just need to finalize the transfer and get under Hansi's orders as soon as possible.”

Rodri won’t be risked in the annual exhibition match. Still, his comments will encourage a mightily excited fanbase, who believe the midfielder may well be the missing piece for the Blaugrana to recapture the Champions League trophy. It’s been 11 years since they last conquered Europe, reaching the semifinals and quarterfinals during Hansi Flick’s two years in charge.

Hansi Flick Waxes Lyrical About Barcelona’s Blockbuster Signing

Flick believes Rodri is the world’s best No. 6. | Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

Barcelona may well have been motivated primarily by Real Madrid’s interest. The defending La Liga champions knew they couldn’t allow their fiercest competitive rivals to get their hands on Rodri, having already signed the likes of Bernardo Silva, Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries and Yan Diomande this summer.

Midfield is hardly a position of weakness in Catalonia, although Frenkie de Jong’s knee ligament injury did open the door to a potential new addition. Barcelona remain unsure when the Dutchman will be back in action.

Rodri is more than short-term mitigation, though. The Spaniard has penned a four-year deal with the club and will slot straight into Flick’s midfield pivot alongside Pedri when ready.

Excited by the 30-year-old’s arrival, Barcelona’s manager told the club’s media team: “He’s a fantastic player who brings something special to every team, and for me it’s brilliant to have him here.”

Flick went further in his praise, labelling Rodri the world’s “best No. 6” and saying he “raises the standard of every player.”