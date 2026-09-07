Xabi Alonso Knows He Made a Mistake—and It Cost Chelsea Against Arsenal

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has admitted he was without midfielder Moisés Caicedo for Sunday’s defeat to Arsenal after rushing the Ecuador international back from injury too fast one week earlier.

Caicedo suffered what Alonso described only as a “setback” before the season-opening victory over Fulham. He returned the following week against Brighton & Hove Albion but managed just 14 minutes before being forced to withdraw with an obvious fitness concern.

After aggravating the issue, Caicedo was unable to feature on Sunday as a Chelsea squad left light in midfield was picked apart by Arsenal—despite the 2–1 scoreline suggesting the game was closer than it was.

Asked whether Caicedo’s injury is set to be a long-term concern, Alonso insisted fans do not need to worry, but stressed the need for patience after rushing Caicedo back from injury too soon.

“No, not longer term, but it’s about assessing the risk,” he explained. “Probably last week we took him too early and I don’t want to make the same mistake again.”

TEST YOUR KNOWLEDGE WITH SI FC’S QUICKFIRE QUIZZES

The Midfield Conundrum Facing Xabi Alonso

Moisés Caicedo has been unable to stay fit so far. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Caicedo’s ongoing fitness struggles come at a particularly challenging time for Chelsea, who are without Enzo Fernández following his $169 million (£125 million) move to Manchester City on Deadline Day. The collapse of a deal to sign Monaco’s Lamine Camara as a replacement, coupled with Caicedo’s absence and Jordan Henderson’s ongoing wrist injury, has left Chelsea short in midfield.

Roméo Lavia, 22, has started all three Premier League games so far under Alonso but is yet to play beyond 70 minutes. The Belgian has still not played a full 90 minutes in a competitive fixture since joining Chelsea in the summer of 2023.

Alongside Lavia on the team sheet has been right backs Reece James and Malo Gusto. The former has been used in midfield on a number of occasions in the past, but Alonso’s use of Gusto in a central role has come as somewhat of a surprise.

Exacerbating the pair’s shortcomings in an unnatural role has been an apparent lack of faith from Alonso in Valentín Barco, the only other natural midfielder in his squad.

Barco, who joined from Strasbourg in the summer, went unused on the bench against Arsenal and has only seen eight minutes in the Premier League thus far, despite Caicedo’s fitness issues. He did start the Carabao Cup second-round victory over Luton Town, impressing against admittedly inferior opposition.

With Alonso reluctant to turn to Barco, Chelsea are effectively operating with just one available midfielder in Lavia, whose own long-term fitness issues require management.

It is easy to say Chelsea are slim in midfield given the current circumstances, but Alonso will insist the Blues are simply the victims of an injury crisis. After all, with no European action on the agenda this season, a squad with four natural midfielders—Caicedo, Lavia, Henderson and Barco—would appear sufficient.

Alonso may try something different on Wednesday when Leeds United come to town in the Carabao Cup third round. Barco will expect to return to the starting lineup and will hope to do enough against Premier League opposition to earn more minutes the following Saturday against high-flying new boys Hull City.