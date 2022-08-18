The post-Russell Wilson era gets underway in 2022 and oddsmakers believe the Seahawks will struggle to replace his production.

Seattle finished 7-10 last season, and is hoping that either Drew Lock or Geno Smith can be serviceable enough to manage an offense that has strong weapons in the passing game in wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. The star tandem combined for 55 receiving touchdowns over the last three seasons but could witness a significant regression in their first season without their all-pro quarterback.

Besides the loss of Wilson, bettors should not overlook the loss of star linebacker Bobby Wagner. The veteran leader, who has been selected to eight consecutive Pro Bowls, signed a five-year, $50 million deal with the Rams in March.

SI Sportsbook has the Seahawks (+1400) listed far behind the Rams (+120), 49ers (+175) and Cardinals (+330) to win the NFC West.

With the Seahawks coming off their first losing season since 2011, bettors must determine if either Lock or Smith can lead Seattle to more than five wins.

Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

2021-2022 record: 7-10; Fourth NFC West; Missed Playoffs

NFC West future odds: +1400 (Fourth)

NFC future odds: +5000 (Tied-13th)

Super Bowl future odds: +12500 (Tied-29th)

Key additions: QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, OL Austin Blythe, CB Artie Burns

Key losses: QB Russell Wilson, LT Duane Brown, LB Bobby Wagner, CB D.J. Reed

Key rookies: OL Charles Cross, RB Kenneth Walker III, LB Boye Mafe

All Seahawks Offseason Grade: C-

Since the Seahawks traded the best quarterback in franchise history and released a future first ballot Hall of Famer in Wagner, the offseason may look like a complete failure from the outside. But while those losses undoubtedly will usher in a rebuild, GM John Schneider deserves some credit for quickly replenishing the roster with quality young talent, starting with the selection of Cross with the ninth selection in April’s draft. The team hit key positions of need, doubling up at the tackle, edge rush and cornerback positions, accelerating the rebuild process and helping fortify the roster for when the next franchise quarterback comes to town. As for free agency, the Seahawks altered their approach by signing several younger free agents such as Nwosu and Burns who still may have untapped upside, particularly playing in a more aggressive defense under coordinator Clint Hurtt. Bringing Blythe in and reuniting him with offensive line coach Andy Dickerson could be an underrated move to further shore up the offensive line in front of either Geno Smith or Lock.—Mike Fisher

2022 Seattle Seahawks Schedule

Week 1: Broncos

Week 2: At 49ers

Week 3: Falcons

Week 4: At Lions

Week 5: At Saints

Week 6: Cardinals

Week 7: At Chargers

Week 8: Giants

Week 9: At Cardinals

Week 10: At Buccaneers (Germany)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Raiders

Week 13: At Rams

Week 14: Panthers

Week 15: 49ers

Week 16: At Chiefs

Week 17: Jets

Week 18: Rams

Seattle begins the 2022 season on Monday Night Football hosting Wilson in his first game with the Broncos. The Seahawks are five-point home underdogs against the quarterback who led them to their only Super Bowl victory in franchise history (2014). Expect the Broncos to likely be the biggest public target in Week 1 as bettors will be rushing to back a highly motivated Wilson against either Lock or Smith.

Over the next four weeks, Seattle will hit the road to face the 49ers, Lions and Saints. Want to know how far oddsmakers have moved the Seahawks down their power rankings with Wilson no longer under center? Seattle has won four straight and 15 of the last 17 meetings with the 49ers, yet is an 8.5-point road underdog in Week 2.

In Week 3, amid all those road contests, bettors find Seattle favored for the only time in the first seven weeks of the season in a home tilt with the Falcons. This game will feature a matchup of two teams that will likely be competing for the top overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Thanks to the luxury of hosting this game, Seattle finds its best chance of earning a victory in the first two months of the season.

Ted S. Warren/AP

In Week 5, Pete Carroll’s squad heads to New Orleans to take on Alvin Kamara and the Saints as six-point underdogs. Last season, the Saints beat Seattle, 13-10, but failed to cover as six-point road favorites.

Over the next two weeks, Seattle continues a demanding stretch with a home matchup against NFC West rival Arizona followed by a road date with the Chargers. The Cardinals, who invade Lumen Field as 2.5-point road favorites, have won three of the last five matchups. The road showdown with Justin Herbert and Los Angeles finds an 8.5-point spread that will likely approach double digits by kickoff Oct. 23.

In Week 8, the Seahawks find their second-most winnable game when they host the Giants as 2.5-point home favorites.

Prior to its bye, Seattle will be on the road as touchdown-plus underdogs against both the Cardinals (+7.5) and Buccaneers in a neutral site game in Germany (+9.5), which will likely have the club heading into its Week 11 break on a losing streak.

After a home date with the Raiders as 2.5-point home underdogs, Seattle will head back on the road to face the NFC West favorite Rams. Los Angeles swept the season series with its division rival and has won 11 of the last 15 meetings. Matthew Stafford and the defending Super Bowl champions are 10-point home favorites for Week 13.

Over the final five weeks of the regular season, Seattle only finds two favorable matchups against the Panthers and Jets.

Facing San Francisco (+3.5) on short rest on Thursday Night football followed by a road showdown with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (+10.5) on Christmas Eve does not bode well for a strong end to the year with the Rams (+4) waiting in Week 18.

Seattle is only favored in four of 17 games and this schedule doesn’t do a team with major quarterback issues any favors. I find at most only five wins for the Seahawks, which results in value at plus-odds in investing that the club will fail to surpass its regular-season wins total projection in 2022.

BET: Under 5.5 (+110) regular-season wins

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

