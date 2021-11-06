Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
NCAAF
Arizona Beats Cal to Snap 20-Game Losing Streak

Author:

They say all good things must come to an end. Thankfully for Arizona, the same is true of the bad.

The Wildcats gutted out a rock fight of a win at home against Cal on Saturday, using a 10-yard touchdown run by Michael Wiley to beat the Golden Bears, 10–3. Style points aside, the victory snapped a 20-game losing streak for Arizona, the longest active drought in college football.

The first half saw no points, and the two sides traded field goals late in the third quarter. The game remained a stalemate until Arizona managed an eight-play, 55-yard drive that was capped off by a 10-yard touchdown run from Michael Wiley with 2:17 left.

Cal's offense punted on all seven of its first-half possessions, managing just two first downs. In all, the Bears had 11 punts on 13 drives. The other non-scoring drive was a turnover on downs to end the game.

As the final score would indicate, the Wildcats ended the skid behind their defense. Cal was limited to just 122 total yards and nine first downs, going 1-for-14 on third down attempts. Arizona likely could have picked up the win in more comfortable fashion had it not lost the turnover battle, 3–0, and racked up 85 yards in penalties.

But those are the kinds of details that are easy to overlook when you notch your first win in 763 days. Arizona had lost 10 straight home games prior to Saturday's win, and the home fans commemorated the occasion by rushing the field to celebrate with the team.

For Cal, the loss caps a challenging week in what's been a difficult year. The Bears were without more than two dozen players due to the school's COVID-19 protocols, including starting quarterback Chase Garbers. The offensive line was also hit hard, and multiple coaches missed the game as well.

Cal will look to pick up the pieces next week with a home game against USC, while Arizona will begin its quest to start a winning streak by hosting Utah.

