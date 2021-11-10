Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
NCAAB
Daily Cover: Why Did Kim Mulkey Leave?
Publish date:

Kim Mulkey Reveals Why She Left Baylor for LSU

Author:

Kim Mulkey established herself as one of college basketball's preeminent coaches over the last two decades, winning three national titles in two decades at Baylor. But entering 2021–22, Mulkey is looking to win a championship with a new program. 

LSU hired Mulkey as its coach in April, ending her 21-year run in Waco. She will look to bring LSU to its first Final Four since 2008 this season, and another championship for Mulkey would mark the first in Lady Tigers history. 

So why exactly did Mulkey leave Baylor for LSU. She detailed her decision with Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger on Wednesday. 

"Mulkey points to various reasons for her unprecedented decision," Dellenger wrote Wednesday. "She chalks it up mainly to a desire to 'go home' and end her career in a state where it began, where her two children were born and where she claimed six championships, four in high school and three at Louisiana Tech, as a player and an assistant coach."

Mulkey added she hopes to help the state of Louisiana economically and socially during her tenure in Baton Rouge. 

“I grew up here,” Mulkey said. “I want people to see me do good things here and think, ‘You know what? I can stay home in Louisiana and do good things here, too.' "

Mulkey and the Tigers won their season opener 82–40 Tuesday in a matchup against Nicholls State. Mulkey has tallied 633 career wins dating back to 2000.

