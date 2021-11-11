Sarkisian Addresses Video of Texas Coach Berating Team

Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Steve Sarkisian Addresses Video of Texas Coach Cursing Out Team

Author:

After suffering a 30–7 loss last weekend against Iowa State, defensive line coach Bo Davis spoke out about some of the Texas players' demeanors after the game.

While on the team bus, Davis laid into players who were apparently laughing after the blowout loss. Video of an expletive-filled speech that invited some members of the Longhorns to enter the transfer portal leaked to social media this week

“This s--- ain’t a game to me. If you think it’s a game, get the f--- off this bus," Davis said. "I got my a-- kicked and you mother------- wanna laugh?"

Coach Steve Sarkisian addressed the video of Davis today. The first thing that he noted: the "passion" that his assistant clearly has for the sport and the program.

Davis has been with some highly-successful programs during his coaching career, which dates back to the mid-'90s. He coached under Nick Saban at LSU, the Dolphins, and Alabama, and had a previous stint at Texas under Mack Brown from 2011–13.

While some have objected to Davis's harsh language in the video, others around the sport have come to his defense including ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit.

"How is this filmed and shared? I'm giving Bo Davis a standing ovation for his passion and messaging," Herbstreit tweeted on Wednesday. "Can't imagine coming onto a bus seein dudes laughin on their phones after a no show performance. 4th STRAIGHT L & their on the bus smiling?!"

Texas hosts Kansas on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

