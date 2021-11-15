Texas RB Bijan Robinson Out for Rest of Season

Two days after Texas' 57–56 overtime loss to Kansas, coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed that star running back Bijan Robinson will miss the remainder of the season.

Robinson left Saturday's game late in the third quarter. Down 42–28, the Longhorns blocked a Jayhawks punt deep in opposing territory. Robinson ran for five yards and stiff-armed a Jayhawks defensive player before hitting the ground in pain and leaving the game.

He had 14 carries for 70 yards, and three receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game.

Sarkisian announced Robinson suffered a dislocated elbow and will miss the remainder of the season.

Robinson's impressive sophomore season was one of the few bright spots for the Longhorns in Sarkisian's first season. On the year, he has 195 rushes for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns, adding 295 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

Texas, which sits at 4–6 after the loss to Kansas, will need to win at West Virginia and at home against Kansas State to secure bowl eligibility. The program is riding a five-game losing streak, which is the first for the program since 1956.

Next Saturday's game in Morgantown kicks off at noon ET.

