Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Texas Star RB Bijan Robinson Out for Rest of Season With Elbow Injury

Author:

Two days after Texas' 57–56 overtime loss to Kansas, coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed that star running back Bijan Robinson will miss the remainder of the season.

Robinson left Saturday's game late in the third quarter. Down 42–28, the Longhorns blocked a Jayhawks punt deep in opposing territory. Robinson ran for five yards and stiff-armed a Jayhawks defensive player before hitting the ground in pain and leaving the game.

He had 14 carries for 70 yards, and three receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game. 

 Sarkisian announced Robinson suffered a dislocated elbow and will miss the remainder of the season.

Robinson's impressive sophomore season was one of the few bright spots for the Longhorns in Sarkisian's first season. On the year, he has 195 rushes for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns, adding 295 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

SI Recommends

Texas, which sits at 4–6 after the loss to Kansas, will need to win at West Virginia and at home against Kansas State to secure bowl eligibility. The program is riding a five-game losing streak, which is the first for the program since 1956. 

Next Saturday's game in Morgantown kicks off at noon ET.

More College Football Coverage:

For more news on the Texas Longhorns, head over to Longhorns Country.

YOU MAY LIKE

Texas's Bijan Robinson runs vs WVU
College Football

Texas RB Bijan Robinson Out for Rest of Season

Robinson left Texas's loss to Kansas in the third quarter with an elbow injury.

Dan Mullen coaching the Gators.
Play
College Football

Mullen Gives Reason for Players Dancing After Samford Win

The Gators took some criticism for celebrating in the locker room after beating an FCS program 70–52.

seahawks-should-trade-russell-wilson
NFL

The Seahawks Should Be Preparing to Trade Russell Wilson

Seattle’s star QB returned to the field but likely too late to save the season. Both sides should now realize it’s time to move on.

chase-young
NFL

WFT Star Chase Young Out for Season With Torn ACL

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera confirmed that the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year will miss the rest of the season.

Red Sox shortstop Julio Lugo tags an opposing baserunner.
MLB

Former MLB Shortstop Julio Lugo Dead at 45

Lugo played 12 major league seasons, winning a World Series with Boston in 2007.

Tua Tagovailoa throws a pass vs. the Ravens.
NFL

Dolphins Coach Brian Flores Names Tua Tagovailoa Starter vs. Jets

Dolphins coach Brian Flores has named Tua Tagovailoa as the team's starting quarterback for its upcoming game against the Jets.

Eli and Peyton Manning at a baseball game.
NFL

Philip Rivers, Draymond Green to Join ManningCast This Week

The slate of guests for this week's ManningCast has been announced.

Domani Jackson
Play
College Football

Early Signing Day: 10 CFB Recruiting Storylines to Track One Month Out

One month from Monday, the college football recruiting class of 2022 will begin inking a National Letter of Intent