November 17, 2021
Alabama WR Jameson Williams, Former Buckeye, Criticizes Ohio State Fans

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, a transfer from Ohio State, had some interesting comments to make about his old team's fans.

“Ohio State fans be tripping,” Williams said this week on Instagram Live. “They don’t claim me. I don’t claim them. Ohio State fans be tripping. They disowned me. I went to ‘Bama. When I graduate, I will have graduated from ‘Bama.”

The wide receiver has had a breakout season since leaving the Buckeyes last year, leading the Crimson Tide in receiving yards (1,028) and touchdowns (10) this season. Williams ranks second in receptions, right behind John Metchie III.

However, throughout his time at Ohio State, he only tallied 15 total catches for 266 yards and three scores. Per 247Sports' Bucknuts, Williams was expected to be an odd-man-out this season for the Buckeyes given the extensive wideout talent. 

For more Alabama coverage, head to Bama Central.

