November 18, 2021
NCAAF
Report Suggests Lincoln Riley Leaving for LSU ‘Not Gonna Happen’

Author:

Rumors continue to persist across the college football sphere about who will take over LSU's head coaching job after it was announced Ed Orgeron will not return for 2022, and Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley's name continues to surface. 

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman tweeted that there's been "lots of chatter" about the head coach leaving the Sooners, but he's heard "that is not gonna happen." This aligns with Riley's comments from earlier this week. 

“I coach at the University of Oklahoma," Riley said on Tuesday, per ESPN. "You know how I feel about this place [Oklahoma] and this program. We’ve all been down this road many times before. You guys know where I stand and that hasn’t changed."

The 38-year-old agreed to a six-year, $45.2 million contract with the Sooners in 2020. Riley originally took over the program as its head coach in 2017, and since then, they've tallied a 54–9 record and have reached the College Football Playoff four times.

For more Oklahoma Sooners coverage, check out All Sooners.

