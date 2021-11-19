Connecticut Coach Dan Hurley Lands Elite 2023 Guard Stephon Castle

Stephon Castle was sure, so he didn’t want to wait.

After an “amazing” official visit in Storrs, Conn., the 6’5” combo guard looked over at Connecticut associate head coach Kimani Young, who was driving him back to the airport, and told him that he was ready to end his recruitment and join the Huskies.

On Friday, Castle told the rest of the world, picking Connecticut over Auburn, Arkansas, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Ohio State.

“I just felt like UConn was the best place to take my game to the next level,” Castle said. “I love everything about the school, and I had a great visit there. I feel like Coach (Dan Hurley) and the whole staff have my best interest in mind.”

Last season at Newton (Covington, Ga.), Castle averaged 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals while shooting 41% from the three-point line. He kept that momentum during the summer running the Atlanta XPress on the Under Armour Association and was one of only nine 2023 prospects invited to participate at the NBPA Top 100 Camp, one of the most prestigious camps of the summer.

Castle certainly has the pedigree; his father, Stacey, was a guard for Wake Forest and Central Florida in the early 1990s and taught Castle the benefit of being interchangeable in the backcourt.

Castle is effective at either guard spot but thrives as a playmaker because of his special blend of vision, shiftiness, strength and IQ.

Dan Hurley continues to thrive on the recruiting trail with the commitment from Castle. Icon Sportswire via AP

“Coach Hurley said they want to put the ball in my hands and let me run the show,” Castle said. “I’ve been running the point since the eighth grade, so I know that I can run a team. It was big to know that they trust me to make decisions and to get it done for them.”

As it stands, Castle is Hurley’s lone commit from 2023, a fact that won’t be the case for long if Castle has anything to do with it.

“I’m definitely gonna be coming at some guys now,” Castle said. “Now that it’s official, I’m gonna try and bring some talented guys with me.”