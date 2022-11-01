Bill Walton on UCLA to Big Ten: ‘I Hope It Does Not Happen’

Many people are unhappy with UCLA’s decision to join the Big Ten, and that includes one of the school’s most famous athletic alums.

Bill Walton has been outspoken about his love for the Pac-12, so it’s not a surprise that he’s unhappy UCLA plans to leave the conference. Portland-based journalist John Canzano posted Walton’s full thoughts on JohnCanzano.com, and Walton explained exactly what makes him upset with UCLA’s decision.

“I don’t like this attempted move. I don’t support it. I hope it does not happen,” Walton said, per Canzano.

Walton went on to explain that his opinion isn’t just about personal preferences, but rather his belief extends to what he thinks is best for the school.

“I don’t believe that joining the Big Ten is in the best interest of UCLA, its students, its athletes, its alumni, its fans, the rest of the UC system, the State of California, or the world at large,” he said.

Specifically, Walton explained that UCLA joining the Big Ten will add more travel that will negatively impact student athletes’ mental health along with their family, friends and fans. He added that he believes any added costs that arise from the move will counteract the financial benefits of the decision.

Walton said UCLA’s decision to join the Big Ten is centered around football and money, without taking into account “the other 24 sports and 600+student-athletes at UCLA, who are responsible for 99+% of UCLA’s National Championships.”

Walton claims nobody thinks this move is a good idea, and he has let the UC Board of Regents know his feelings.

“My hope and dream is that this proposed move by UCLA, my alma mater, will be rescinded,” he closed in his plea.

The decision isn’t final yet, as the UC board has to finalize the move because UCLA is a public school.

