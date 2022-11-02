On Monday, Alabama coach Nick Saban addressed an incident Saturday after his team’s loss to Tennessee on Oct. 15 where a video on social media appeared to show Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton hitting a woman on the field. Burton was not suspended by either the program or the conference, and Fox sportscaster Tim Brando ripped both Saban and the SEC for not punishing him.

“I thought what happened with Burton was beyond the pale,” Brando said on the Jacques Talk podcast. “Any other player does that, any other player does that on any other team, the conference office comes in and suspends the kid for a game. If the coach doesn’t do it, the conference office does.

“Didn’t happen, didn’t happen. And why? Because Nick is untouchable,” he continued. “Nick knows better than to handle it as poorly as he did. But he did because he was upset because he lost the game and he was upset with the conference office because of a couple of calls and that affected his better judgment and he misstepped.”

After the loss to the Volunteers, fans rushed the field, and Burton appeared to hit a woman as she passed him. He can be seen in his No. 3 jersey.

“We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday,” Saban said Monday, via BamaCentral. “We are currently working to gather more information.”

