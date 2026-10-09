Alabama 2027 RB Commit Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Alabama commit Tai Phillips received unfortunate news on Friday as he announced he is set to miss the remainder of his senior season with injury.

"Unfortunately I've suffered an injury that will be putting me out for the remainder of the season," Phillps shared in a post on social media. "Thank you all to my coaches, brothers and everyone in my support system! I will recover and can't wait to get back and running in Tuscaloosa in January! Roll Tide!"

Unfortunately I’ve suffered an injury that will be putting me out for the remainder of the season. Thank you to all my coaches, brothers and everyone in my support system! I will recover and can’t wait to get back and running in Tuscaloosa in January! Roll tide! AGTG pic.twitter.com/Ori5gW2knB — 3 ⭐️ Tai “Boom” Phillips (@taiphillips_1) October 9, 2026

Phillips is a three-star recruit out of Columbia, South Carolina and committed to the Crimson Tide back in early June. He was primarily recruited by Alabama's running backs coach Robert Gillespie.

He is one of two running backs currently committed to the program which also includes four-star back Nigel Newkirk.

Once Phillips is able to return to the field as a member of Alabama, the program will look to develop Phillips as a change of pace back. Phillips brings a different level of speed and versatility out of the backfield that was displayed throughout his career at Irmo High School.

Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class

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