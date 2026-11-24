Alabama has flipped former Memphis offensive line commit Bryson Sanderson, per multiple reports.

Sanderson had been committed to the Tigers since June but ultimately opted to join the Crimson Tide after visiting the program last weekend. He announced on social media earlier Tuesday that he had decommitted from Memphis.

"After careful consideration and thoughtful conversations with my family and agent, I've decided to decommit from the University of Memphis," Sanderson said. "I'm sincerely grateful to Coach Kwon and the entire staff for their support, time, and belief in me throughout the recruiting process. I have great respect for the program and wish everyone at Memphis continued success."

Sanderson is a 6-foot-5, 305 pound offensive tackle out of Oxford High School in Oxford, Alabama, who plays with power at the point of attack. The three-star prospect is ranked as the No. 35 interior offensive lineman and the No. 21 player in the state, per 247Sports.

Sanderson is now the second player Alabama has flipped this week as it added former Syracuse commit Jamel Griffin who is also an in-state commit.

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With roughly one week to go until early signing day, head coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff are clearly making a final push to fill out its slim 2027 class.

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