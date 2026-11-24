Alabama Football Flips 2027 Memphis Commit
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Alabama has flipped former Memphis offensive line commit Bryson Sanderson, per multiple reports.
Sanderson had been committed to the Tigers since June but ultimately opted to join the Crimson Tide after visiting the program last weekend. He announced on social media earlier Tuesday that he had decommitted from Memphis.
"After careful consideration and thoughtful conversations with my family and agent, I've decided to decommit from the University of Memphis," Sanderson said. "I'm sincerely grateful to Coach Kwon and the entire staff for their support, time, and belief in me throughout the recruiting process. I have great respect for the program and wish everyone at Memphis continued success."
Sanderson is a 6-foot-5, 305 pound offensive tackle out of Oxford High School in Oxford, Alabama, who plays with power at the point of attack. The three-star prospect is ranked as the No. 35 interior offensive lineman and the No. 21 player in the state, per 247Sports.
Sanderson is now the second player Alabama has flipped this week as it added former Syracuse commit Jamel Griffin who is also an in-state commit.
With roughly one week to go until early signing day, head coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff are clearly making a final push to fill out its slim 2027 class.
Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class
- 5-star - Quarterback - Elijah Haven - Baton Rouge, La.
- 4-star - Wide Receiver - Osani Gayles - Bradenton, Fla.
- 4-star - Running Back - Nigel Newkirk - Gainesville, Ga.
- 4-star - Quarterback - Trent Seaborn - Alabaster, Ala.
- 3-star - Edge - Jeremiah Beverly - Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- 3-star - Wide Receiver - Cedrick Simmons, Selma, Ala.
- 3-star - Offensive Line - Stafford Willis - Arab, Ala.
- 3-star - Defensive Back - Jamel Griffin - Opelika, Ala.
- 3-star - Edge Rusher - Tyler Younger - Norcross, Ga.
- 3-star - Cornerback - Darrius White - Fairburn, Ga.
- 3-star - Running Back - Tai Phillips - Columbia, S.C.
- 3-star - Defensive Line - AJ Pauley - Mobile, Ala.
- 3-star - Kicker - Luke Cody - Lumberton, TX
- 3-star - Tight End - Michael Nnabuife - Baltimore, Md.
- 3-star - Tight End - Oakley Keegan - Liverpool, N.Y.
- 3-star - Defensive Lineman - Kavarris Duncan - Alpine, Ala.
Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class
- 4-star - Quarterback - Kingston Preyear - Alexander City, Ala.
- 4-star - Edge - Tysir Young - Middletown, De.
- 3-star - Cornerback - Braylen Gibbs - Knoxville, Tenn.
- 3-star - Quarterback - Charles Scott Jr. - Richmond, Va.
- 3-star - Linebacker - Dustin Henry - Laurel, Md.
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Patrick Dowd covers recruiting for Bama Central, Miami Hurricanes, Vanderbilt Commodores and Boston College on SI. He is a graduate of The University of Alabama earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Journalism and from 2019-26 covered Alabama football for Touchdown Alabama Magazine. Throughout his career Dowd has covered college football at the highest level including commitments, SEC Championships, The Heisman Trophy Ceremony and the College Football Playoff National Championship. In his free time, he tends to spend days attempting to corral his weiner dog and travel the world with his girlfriend.Follow Pat_Dowd77