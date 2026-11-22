Alabama Football Flips Syracuse Commit Jamel Griffin
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Alabama football made an in-state addition on Sunday evening, as it flipped Syracuse commit Jamel Griffin, who made the announcement on social media.
"After much thought and prayer, I'm excited to announce that I have officially decommitted from Syracuse University and will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Alabama," Griffin said on X (formerly known as Twitter).
The 6-foot, 160-pound Opelika, Alabama, native visited the Crimson Tide during its 31-20 victory over Texas A&M, where he would also receive an official offer. Griffin had been committed to the Orange since May.
The three-star defensive back is a versatile player on the back end, lining up at both cornerback and safety showing off his reported 4.43-second 40-yard dash speed.
The Crimson Tide's 2027 recruiting class, which was originally on the lighter side, now continues to grow depth at defensive back. Griffin now joins fellow three-star commit Darrius White in the secondary.
He is also the 15th overall commit to join the group that is hopeful to make a few more additions before the end of the year.
Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class
- 5-star - Quarterback - Elijah Haven - Baton Rouge, La.
- 4-star - Wide Receiver - Osani Gayles - Bradenton, Fla.
- 4-star - Running Back - Nigel Newkirk - Gainesville, Ga.
- 4-star - Quarterback - Trent Seaborn - Alabaster, Ala.
- 3-star - Edge - Jeremiah Beverly - Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- 3-star - Wide Receiver - Cedrick Simmons, Selma, Ala.
- 3-Star - Offensive Line - Stafford Willis - Arab, Ala.
- 3-star - Edge Rusher - Tyler Younger - Norcross, Ga.
- 3-star - Cornerback - Darrius White - Fairburn, Ga.
- 3-star - Running Back - Tai Phillips - Columbia, S.C.
- 3-star - Defensive Line - AJ Pauley - Mobile, Ala.
- 3-star - Kicker - Luke Cody - Lumberton, TX
- 3-star - Tight End - Michael Nnabuife - Baltimore, Md.
- 3-star - Tight End - Oakley Keegan - Liverpool, N.Y.
- 3-star - Defensive Lineman - Kavarris Duncan - Alpine, Ala.
Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class
- 4-star - Quarterback - Kingston Preyear - Alexander City, Ala.
- 4-star - Edge - Tysir Young - Middletown, De.
- 3-star - Cornerback - Braylen Gibbs - Knoxville, Tenn.
- 3-star - Quarterback - Charles Scott Jr. - Richmond, Va.
- 3-star - Linebacker - Dustin Henry - Laurel, Md.
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Patrick Dowd covers recruiting for Bama Central, Miami Hurricanes, Vanderbilt Commodores and Boston College on SI. He is a graduate of The University of Alabama earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Journalism and from 2019-26 covered Alabama football for Touchdown Alabama Magazine. Throughout his career Dowd has covered college football at the highest level including commitments, SEC Championships, The Heisman Trophy Ceremony and the College Football Playoff National Championship. In his free time, he tends to spend days attempting to corral his weiner dog and travel the world with his girlfriend.Follow Pat_Dowd77