Alabama football made an in-state addition on Sunday evening, as it flipped Syracuse commit Jamel Griffin, who made the announcement on social media.

"After much thought and prayer, I'm excited to announce that I have officially decommitted from Syracuse University and will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Alabama," Griffin said on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The 6-foot, 160-pound Opelika, Alabama, native visited the Crimson Tide during its 31-20 victory over Texas A&M, where he would also receive an official offer. Griffin had been committed to the Orange since May.

The three-star defensive back is a versatile player on the back end, lining up at both cornerback and safety showing off his reported 4.43-second 40-yard dash speed.

The Crimson Tide's 2027 recruiting class, which was originally on the lighter side, now continues to grow depth at defensive back. Griffin now joins fellow three-star commit Darrius White in the secondary.

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He is also the 15th overall commit to join the group that is hopeful to make a few more additions before the end of the year.

Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class

Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class

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