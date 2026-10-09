Alabama Offers Speedy Four-Star Defensive Back in Class of 2028

Speed kills. You can never have enough of it in the SEC, which is why Alabama continues to target it on its recruiting board.

The Crimson Tide offered cornerback Kia Jones Jr. out of Seton LaSalle High School from the class of 2028. Jones made the news official with an announcement on social media Thursday evening.

At 6-foot-2, Jones reports to have run a 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds providing him an elite trait on the backend of the defense. Along with his speed, Jones also brings versatility to the secondary lining up at safety as well throughout his high school career.

Throughout his recruitment Jones has seen significant interest at the Power 4 level receiving offers from Auburn, Boston College, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Wisconsin amongst several other Division I programs.

Building the defensive backfield in 2028 continues to be a priority for head coach Kalen DeBoer and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack. Jones is now the 24th defensive back the program has offered in the class with the program hoping to have more success that its 2027 class which currently has one commitment from the defensive backfield.

Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class

Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class

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