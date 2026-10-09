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Alabama Offers Speedy Four-Star Defensive Back in Class of 2028

The Crimson Tide offers Pennsylvania native Kia Jones Jr. as it looks to build depth in the defensive backfield.
Pat Dowd|
Alabama defensive backs Dijon Lee Jr and Zabien Brown celebrate a pick six in the first half of the game against Mississippi State on Oct 3, 2026.
Alabama defensive backs Dijon Lee Jr and Zabien Brown celebrate a pick six in the first half of the game against Mississippi State on Oct 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Speed kills. You can never have enough of it in the SEC, which is why Alabama continues to target it on its recruiting board.

The Crimson Tide offered cornerback Kia Jones Jr. out of Seton LaSalle High School from the class of 2028. Jones made the news official with an announcement on social media Thursday evening.

At 6-foot-2, Jones reports to have run a 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds providing him an elite trait on the backend of the defense. Along with his speed, Jones also brings versatility to the secondary lining up at safety as well throughout his high school career.

Throughout his recruitment Jones has seen significant interest at the Power 4 level receiving offers from Auburn, Boston College, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Wisconsin amongst several other Division I programs.

Building the defensive backfield in 2028 continues to be a priority for head coach Kalen DeBoer and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack. Jones is now the 24th defensive back the program has offered in the class with the program hoping to have more success that its 2027 class which currently has one commitment from the defensive backfield.

Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class

Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class

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Pat Dowd
PAT DOWD

Patrick Dowd covers recruiting for Bama Central, Miami Hurricanes, Vanderbilt Commodores and Boston College on SI. He is a graduate of The University of Alabama earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Journalism and from 2019-26 covered Alabama football for Touchdown Alabama Magazine. Throughout his career Dowd has covered college football at the highest level including commitments, SEC Championships, The Heisman Trophy Ceremony and the College Football Playoff National Championship. In his free time, he tends to spend days attempting to corral his weiner dog and travel the world with his girlfriend.

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