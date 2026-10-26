Alabama Picks Up Commitment from 2027 OL Xavier Endicott

Alabama picked up its latest recruit on Monday as 2027 offensive lineman Xavier Endicott announced his commitment through the school's NIL entity Yea Alabama.

Endicott is a 6-foot-4 center out of Oxford, Alabama. He previously had one other Division I offer from UT Martin before the Crimson Tide came into the picture last week. The team's offensive line coach Adrian Klemm has taken the lead on his recruitment.

The program brought him in for a gameday visit over the weekend where he saw Alabama defeat Texas A&M with a 31-20 victory, and Endicott received an offer shortly before kickoff.

From there, it didn't take long for Endicott to commit to his hometown team, becoming the 16th player to verbally join in its 2027 recruiting class. He is also currently the second offensive lineman to commit in the class, joining fellow Alabama native and three-star recruit Stafford Willis.

Despite entering the season with a leaner class, Kalen DeBoer and his staff continue to chip away at key areas along its roster to help further develop depth throughout its program.

Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class

Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class

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