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Alabama Picks Up Commitment from 2027 OL Xavier Endicott

The Crimson Tide has added a new offensive lineman to its 2027 recruiting class as Xavier Endicott announced his commitment on Monday.
Pat Dowd|
Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images
Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama picked up its latest recruit on Monday as 2027 offensive lineman Xavier Endicott announced his commitment through the school's NIL entity Yea Alabama.

Endicott is a 6-foot-4 center out of Oxford, Alabama. He previously had one other Division I offer from UT Martin before the Crimson Tide came into the picture last week. The team's offensive line coach Adrian Klemm has taken the lead on his recruitment.

The program brought him in for a gameday visit over the weekend where he saw Alabama defeat Texas A&M with a 31-20 victory, and Endicott received an offer shortly before kickoff.

From there, it didn't take long for Endicott to commit to his hometown team, becoming the 16th player to verbally join in its 2027 recruiting class. He is also currently the second offensive lineman to commit in the class, joining fellow Alabama native and three-star recruit Stafford Willis.

Despite entering the season with a leaner class, Kalen DeBoer and his staff continue to chip away at key areas along its roster to help further develop depth throughout its program.

Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class

Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class

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Pat Dowd
PAT DOWD

Patrick Dowd covers recruiting for Bama Central, Miami Hurricanes, Vanderbilt Commodores and Boston College on SI. He is a graduate of The University of Alabama earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Journalism and from 2019-26 covered Alabama football for Touchdown Alabama Magazine. Throughout his career Dowd has covered college football at the highest level including commitments, SEC Championships, The Heisman Trophy Ceremony and the College Football Playoff National Championship. In his free time, he tends to spend days attempting to corral his weiner dog and travel the world with his girlfriend.

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