SEC Round-Up: Time for Jimbo Fisher to Fire Himself

What back-up Bama QB said to Bryce Young, despite struggles Vegas says Georgia still 4 TDs better than Auburn, Harsin could be gone by Ole Miss game, Vols lose key defensive back for the season, and much more

After a weekend of almosts, multiple SEC teams are reeling, apparently three 70+ yard runs make a difference, former Razorback turned LSU Tiger calls out Auburn's bad play calling skills, Florida can't fathom why beating Eastern Washington isn't grounds for vaulting into the AP Top 25, Ole Miss discovers it can pay players too, and much more on this Oct. 3 edition of the SEC Round-Up.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Alabama's star quarterback Bryce Young exited the Arkansas game in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and spent several minutes in the sideline injury tent. Before the Crimson Tide knew...

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For just the second time in its five games this season, Alabama's defense gave up over 200 yards on defense. 377 to the Arkansas offense, to be exact. 190 in the air, and 187 on the ground. Heading into halftime, the Crimson Tide had...

Razorback Stadium had second-ranked Alabama in a frenzy entering the fourth quarter. Reigning Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young was out of the game with a shoulder injury, Alabama had not consistently...

Auburn's offense stalled in the second half. Sadly, it's nothing Auburn fans aren't used to seeing over the last several games. LSU defensive back Greg Brooks picked off Robby Ashford in the second half on a ball that was...

Auburn football lost to the LSU Tigers and Bryan Harsin has survived the weekend. After the Auburn Tigers suffered losses to the Penn State Nittany Lions and the LSU Tigers and a close win against the Missouri Tigers, the new assumption is that...

Auburn went up early on LSU 17-0 but could not put up any more points. LSU went on to score 24 unanswered points, which led to the Auburn loss. This Auburn team just can't...

A maximum scoring differential of 49 points gives some latitude for depth-development. The Florida Gators are familiar and appreciative of such circumstances, having utilized their 52-17 victory over the Eastern Washington Eagles on Sunday to filter 81 different players onto the field before the final whistle. Emphasizing the need to...

The week six AP Top 25 poll was released on Sunday afternoon, failing to include the Gators after their two losses in five contests to begin the season. There wasn’t much the Florida Gators could do in their Sunday contest to solidify themselves as a top 25, given the...

The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry is renewed for the 127th time on Saturday afternoon inside of Sanford Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 EST for their third home game of the season. Georgia struggled through a 17-point sluggish victory over...

The Bulldog's offense struggled most of the contest against the Missouri Tigers. However, one of the players who stepped up for the Bulldogs when they needed him most was Dominick Baylock. The junior from Marietta had three big-time catches in the contest. One was an effective...

The University of Georgia is currently the No. 2 ranked football team in college football following back-to-back "strugglesome" wins against the Kent State Golden Flashes and the Missouri Tigers. Kirby Smart provided an update on...

LSU defensive back Sevyn Banks suffered a neck injury just seconds into the game on the Tigers’ opening kickoff, taking the life out of Jordan-Hare Stadium. Eventually taken off of the field on a stretcher, LSU...

LSU faces a daunting challenge against the Tennessee Volunteers this weekend in Tiger Stadium. The No. 8 ranked squad in the country has looked as advertised through their first four games of the season led by Heisman candidate Hendon Hooker lining up under center. It’ll be a Top 25 matchup in Death Valley with...

Brian Kelly and his LSU Tigers have cracked the AP Top 25 poll after their crucial 21-17 victory over Auburn. Improving to 4-1 on the season, and 2-0 in SEC play, the Tigers come in at No. 25 in the latest poll. It’s been a meteoric rise...

OXFORD, Miss. -- The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels are undefeated and feeling good following their nail-biting 22-19 victory over the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats. It was a big weekend for the Ole Miss football program and athletic department as a whole, as Ole Miss is not only 5-0 for the first time since...

OXFORD, Miss.—The Rebels finished the 2021 season with a 13-19 record, and while they could have been better, the loss of several key players should be considered when reviewing the season. Last season the Rebels lost sophomore point guard Daeshun Ruffin and fifth-year forward Robert Allen to...

OXFORD, Miss—There was plenty of hype surrounding this weekend’s matchup between Ole Miss and Kentucky. Not only was this the first SEC and ranked opponent the Rebels faced this season, but SEC Network also took...

It's going to sting at first. The Missouri Tigers were this close to upsetting the AP Poll's top-ranked team for the first time in program history. Sadly, it wasn't to be, but that...

The universe had its doubts. But even in a slim 26-22 loss to the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in Columbia on Saturday, the Missouri Tigers proved the naysayers wrong. And behind a stout effort...

Josh Heupel announced moments ago that Tennessee will be without Warren Burrell for the remainder of the season. Burrell suffered a shoulder injury on the second-to-last play of Overtime against Pittsburgh. However, Heupel did not...

Cordarrelle Patterson had the best season of his NFL career in 2021, and the versatile veteran running back's success has continued through four games in 2022. However, Patterson has now been...

Jimbo, make a move. For your sake. What’s going on with Texas A&M right now, especially with the football, is on Mr. Fisher. Yes, Jimbo can recruit with the best of ‘em. The narcissist in Alabama knows...

Texas A&M Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher might be looking to turn his attention toward his highly-anticipated rematch with Nick Saban and No. 2 Alabama next Saturday. Before that, he has to worry about the quarterback position. Junior Max Johnson suffered an injury...

The biggest positive from Saturday's game at Davis Wade Stadium for Texas A&M was when the clock struck zero. Now comes the hard part...

