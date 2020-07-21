Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Linebacker Joseph Sparacio

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview linebacker Joseph Sparacio.

Sparacio came to Boston College in 2018 from the First Baptist Academy in Naples Florida. He came to BC under recruited, with offers from Army, Appalachian State, Colgate, Marshall and Eastern Michigan. After getting to Chestnut Hill he redshirted his freshman year.

In 2019 he played a valuable role after linebacker Isaiah McDuffie was sidelined for most of the year due to an injury, starting in nine games and appearing in all 13. Started the season opener against Virginia Tech and made a key interception in the end zone to end the half

Sparacio had his growing pains throughout the year though. Not the quickest linebackers, he struggled against the run, and at times in coverage. But again, he was only a redshirt freshman, so there is still plenty of time to grow and build. He is the kind of player that a good defensive coach will be able to put in a position to succeed.

Finished the season with fifty tackles, and six tackles for loss.

Stellar

With a little seasoning and confidence, Sparacio continues to build on 2019 and does well, filling in here and there in various packages and schemes. Shows flashes with some big plays whether it's turnovers, a run stuff or a sack. With another year under his belt he prepares himself to be the everyday starter again come 2021.

Standard

Gets some snaps here and there, but coaches will have to really dig in with their work with Sparacio during practices and scrimmages. Continues to build his speed and awareness on the field.

Subpar

In this case, other players on the depth chart jump Sparacio and eat up his snaps.

What kind of season are you expecting out of Joe Sparacio?

