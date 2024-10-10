2024-25 Boston College Men’s Hockey Player Profile: Connor Joyce
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team kicks off its season on Friday, Oct. 11 against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich.
As the season draws closer, we’re taking a look and profiling each member of the 2024-25 roster. Up next is forward Connor Joyce.
Joyce is entering his fourth season with the Eagles. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has appeared in 106 games and tallied six goals and 13 assists for 19 points as well as won 140 faceoffs and blocked 15 shots.
Prior to joining the Eagles, the 23-year-old spent one season with the National Collegiate Development Conference’s Connecticut Jr. Rangers were he appeared in 18 games and tallied four goals and eight assists for 12 points.
Other stints Joyce has made in his hockey career include the Boston Jr. Eagles 14U AAA, 16U AAA and 18U AAA teams, and St. Sebastian’s School.
Connor’s younger brother Nolan is also on the team and is entering his second season with the program.
Quick Facts
Name: Connor Joyce
Hometown: Westwood, Mass.
Year: Senior
Position: Forward
Number: 27
Shoots: R
Measurements: 6'1" 173 lbs
