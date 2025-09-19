Boston College Extends Offer to 3-Star TE Tommy Douglas
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College staff have remained active on the recruiting trail throughout the early stages of the 2025 season. Just this week, the Eagles extended a scholarship offer to a rising prospect in the 2027 class, one that has received a ton of attention over just the last week alone.
3-Star tight end Tommy Douglas from The Hun School in Princeton, New Jersey took to social media on Thursday, September 18 to share the news of his Eagles' offer. Since just the start of this month, Douglas has received over a dozen offers from power four programs, including the likes of Alabama, Penn State, Nebraska and many more alongside Boston College.
Standing at 6-foot-4, 225 lbs., he is ranked as the No. 20 tight end in the nation and the No. 9 player overall in the state of New Jersey, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. Through just four games this season, the dynamic talent has hauled in 13 passes for 274 yards and four scores.
As of now, Boston College holds just two commitments in the 2027 recruiting class, athlete Wesley Winn and safety Jackson Tucker, but if the 2025 and 2026 classes are any indication, O'Brien and his staff do an excellet job of acuiring talent.
Other Boston College Offers This Week
The Eagles also sent a scholarship offer to 2028 athlete Kinnard Mahomes from Mount St. Joseph High School in Baltimore, Maryland.
A 6-foot, 165 lb. two-way player, Mahomes has a lot of physical development left before he is ready for the next level, but he has shown flashes of greatness in his play. Through just four games this season, he's hauled in seven receptions for 42 yards, and on the defensive end, Mahomes has an interception which he returned for 30 yards.
Though unranked as a prospect currently, the impressive young talent is likely to see his name rising up recruiting board as he develops further.
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- TE William Vaughn, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Kings Mountain, North Carolina (Committed 05/24/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
- S Da'Jon Green, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Choctaw, Oklahoma (Committed 06/07/2025)
- RB Sedric Addison, 6-foot, 198 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia (Committed 06/09/2025)
- DL Gavin Neil, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Chicago Heights, Illinois (Committed 06/15/2025)
- WR Kelvin Brown, Jr., 5-foot-10, 165 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 06/15/2025)
- K Jonathan Hewitt, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Eaton, Ohio (Committed 06/16/2025)
- ATH Mekhi Volcy, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Bedford, Mass. (Committed 06/18/2025)
- CB Xavier Myers, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 06/20/2025)
- S Jordan Rodriguez, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Jersey City, N.J. (Committed 06/21/25)
- OL Bruno Werner, 6-foot-9, 275 lbs. - Germany (Committed 06/22/2025)
- OT Lawrence Iyalekhue, 6-foot-9, 325 lbs. - Yonkers, New York (Committed 06/24/2025)
- DT Jackson Carlisle, 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/24/2025)
- WR Nyqir Helton, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Atco, New Jersey (Committed 06/27/2025)
- QB Femi Babalola, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - Brentwood, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
2027 Football Commits
- ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025)
- S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)