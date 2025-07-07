Boston College Target Locks in Commitment Date, Narrows List of Schools
While the recruiting boom of June has seemingly slowed down a bit for Bill O'Brien and the Boston College staff, the Eagles actually may be closing in on yet another talented 2026 prospect.
3-Star defensive lineman Amier Clarke from Kissimmee, Florida took to social media this week to officially declare his top four schools as well as lock in his commitment date. The 6-foot-2, 290 lb. defender listed Boston College, Georgia Tech, Rutgers and Syracuse as his finalists and will announce his decision on July 10.
Ranked as the No. 133 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 144 player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, Clarke is bit of an underrated prospect, but his upside is undeniable.
He is aggressive at the line of scrimmage with an extremely fast leap off the ball, and is able to quickly blow by blockers with a combination of quick feet and strong hands. While he may need to hone his skills a bit in the run game, adding a player like Clarke could be a major boost to the Eagles' 2026 class.
As of now, O'Brien and the Boston College staff have earned an impressive 27 commitments for the upcoming class, but do not look to be finished yet. While the group is certainly made up of talented players at several key positions, there sare still holes that need to be filled.
2026 Football Commitments
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- TE William Vaughn, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Kings Mountain, North Carolina (Committed 05/24/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
- S Da'Jon Green, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Choctaw, Oklahoma (Committed 06/07/2025)
- RB Sedric Addison, 6-foot, 198 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia (Committed 06/09/2025)
- DL Gavin Neil, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Chicago Heights, Illinois (Committed 06/15/2025)
- WR Kelvin Brown, Jr., 5-foot-10, 165 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 06/15/2025)
- K Jonathan Hewitt, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Eaton, Ohio (Committed 06/16/2025)
- ATH Mekhi Volcy, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Bedford, Mass. (Committed 06/18/2025)
- CB Xavier Myers, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 06/20/2025)
- S Jordan Rodriguez, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Jersey City, New Jersey (Committed 06/21/25)
- OL Bruno Werner, 6-foot-9, 275 lbs. - Germany (Committed 06/22/2025)
- OT Lawrence Iyalekhue, 6-foot-9, 325 lbs. - Yonkers, New York (Committed 06/24/2025)
- DT Jackson Carlisle, 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/24/2025)
- WR Nyqir Helton, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Atco, New Jersey (Committed 06/27/2025)
- QB Femi Babalola, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - Brentwood, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)