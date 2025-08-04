FCS Football Top 25: Zach McKinnell's 2025 Preseason Ballot
I'm honored to represent FCS Football Central on SI as one of the voters in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 again for the 2025 season.
As I have over the past few years, I will release my weekly ballot and explain my reasoning behind my selections throughout the season. I believe it's important to be transparent as a voter, giving fans insight into how I analyze teams and build my ballot week-to-week.
Below is my preseason ballot for the 2025 FCS football season.
25. North Dakota
24. Villanova
23. Abilene Christian
22. ETSU
21. Monmouth
20. Western Carolina
19. Tennessee Tech
18. Mercer
17. Idaho
16. Lehigh
15. Stephen F. Austin
14. Northern Arizona
13. Jackson State
12. Sacramento State
11. Montana
10. Illinois State
9. Southern Illinois
8. Rhode Island
7. Tarleton State
6. UC Davis
5. South Dakota
4. South Dakota State
3. Incarnate Word
2. Montana State
1. North Dakota State
Honorable Mentions: North Carolina Central, Stony Brook, Harvard, Southeastern Louisiana, Richmond
Analysis:
It's a weird year where most of the top contenders have question marks at quarterback. Despite losing Cam Miller, North Dakota State should be the heavy favorite to repeat as national champions. The Bison have one of the best wide receiver rooms in the nation, led by All-American Bryce Lance. Along with an outstanding crop of offensive weapons, the Bison return 10 significant contributors on defense. That young secondary has now progressed into one of the most promising units in the FCS.
I understand the skepticism surrounding Montana State after losing Tommy Mellott, but the Bobcats return 21 players who played over 200 snaps last year. The rushing attack will be just fine, led by three returning starters on the offensive line and a loaded running back room, featuring Freshman All-American Adam Jones. I personally think the defense could be better than last season's unit, which helped the Bobcats reach the FCS national championship game.
There are going to be people who complain about Incarnate Word at No. 3, but I think this could be a special year for the Cardinals. Not only does this team return 17 significant contributors, but the Cardinals also added multiple former All-Conference or All-American players in the transfer portal. There appeared to be a significant effort to increase the depth along the offensive and defensive lines, which has separated this team from the elite programs in the MVFC. I'm not going to be shy about setting high expectations for Incarnate Word because the talent is there. It's time for this program to deliver in the postseason.
I'm not as concerned about the coaching changes at South Dakota State or South Dakota as some voters may be. Chase Mason faces the pressure of replacing a legend, but he will be surrounded by an outstanding supporting cast, including one of the best offensive lines in the FCS. The Coyotes are led by two All-Americans in Charles Pierre Jr. and Aidan Bouman, who should be able to help the new offensive additions gel quickly. Both defenses will have new faces in key spots, but there's a young core that's primed to thrive in expanded roles, which gives me confidence there won't be a massive dropoff next season.
I'm probably higher on UC Davis than most voters, but I believe the Aggies are well-positioned to build on last season's postseason run. Head coach Tim Plough has established himself as one of the best offensive minds in the country. Caden Pinnick should thrive in Plough's creative offensive scheme, aided by four returning starters on the offensive line. Preseason Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year Rex Connors will lead the defense, which added multiple plug-and-play starters from the transfer portal, including All-Ivy selections Jacob Psyk and Derrell Porter.
HBCU programs are usually overlooked in the preseason due to strength of schedule, but Jackson State has earned its spot in the top 15. After winning the first Celebration Bowl in program history, the Tigers return 20 players who played over 200 snaps last year, including 13 players who started multiple games. This program has won the SWAC in three of the last four years, which further justifies its spot in the top 15.
Casual fans may take a double glance seeing Lehigh at No. 16, but don't let the Mountain Hawks fool you. This program won nine games last year, including an upset over Richmond in the first round of the FCS Playoffs. The defense ranked top 10 nationally in yards per play allowed and returns 15 players who were significant contributors on that unit. Add that to 13 significant contributors returning on offense, and I think Lehigh could be primed for another impressive season in the Patriot League.
Tennessee Tech and Monmouth are two teams I'm buying stock in right now. The Golden Eagles won a share of the Big South-OVC in Bobby Wilder's first season and had one of the best offseason portal classes in the country. The staff upgraded the quarterback position, while the defense returns 12 significant contributors from a unit that ranked top 25 nationally. Monmouth led the nation in total offense last season and returns 12 players with starting experience in 2025. They also have one of the most favorable schedules in the CAA, which makes them an early favorite to make a push for the conference crown.
Another team that I'm higher on than most is ETSU, which enters its first season under head coach Will Healy. This team was one game away from making the FCS Playoffs and should take a massive step forward at quarterback with Cade McNamara and Jacolby Criswell. This defense ranked No. 5 nationally in yards per play allowed and returns seven significant contributors. I expect ETSU to make a strong push for an at-large bid for the postseason, if not a push for the SoCon title.
I struggled with where to place Montana, which lost all 11 defensive starters this offseason, but the schedule suggests the Grizzlies could win 9-10 games despite those question marks. Outside of the defensive turnover, there's still an unknown at quarterback as Keali'i Ah Yat and Jake Jensen battle for the starting role. Luckily, All-American running back Eli Gillman and the rushing attack should be able to carry this offense early, but the Grizzlies are going to need improved quarterback play to compete nationally. The Grizzlies brought in a talented transfer portal class, but I want to see how these pieces gel on the field before moving this team into the top 10. If the Grizzlies impress against North Dakota on Sep. 13, I fully expect this team to make a huge jump on my ballot.
Stephen F. Austin was on track to push for an at-large bid to the FCS Playoffs before losing starting quarterback Sam Vidlak to a season-ending injury. The Lumberjacks have 25 significant contributors returning, including multiple All-American performers on both sides of the ball. This is a team that could be the ultimate dark horse in a make-or-break season for head coach Colby Carthel.
I love the ceiling for Tarleton State this season, which catapulted the Texans into my top 10 after a run to the quarterfinals. The first postseason appearance was a learning experience for this team, which addressed some important question marks with one of the most underrated transfer portal hauls in the offseason. Quarterback Victor Gabalis has continued to develop each season as the starter, but it's the defense that makes me a believer. The Texans return 18 defensive players who played at least 200 snaps, while adding depth at multiple important positions. This team checks all the boxes of a potential dark horse semifinal contender.
