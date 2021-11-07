Florida Gators Players React to South Carolina Loss

You can hear the frustration in their voices, and in their tweets.

Members of the Florida Gators football team have every right to feel disheartened as the team has lost three games in a row, four of their last five, and five in total on the season - the latest occurring in Columbia, S.C. against the South Carolina Gamecocks in an embarrassing fashion on Saturday night.

A handful of players made their way onto social media during and after the loss and expressed their disappointment, as well as some eyebrow-raising comments.

"I’m sorry Gator Nation," linebacker Mohamoud Diabate wrote on Twitter. "On God, I try to give everyone my all on the field, these moments are where you learn about yourself and those around you. Stay tuned."

"When faced with different obstacles of adversity, keep going!" quarterback Emory Jones added. "[Diabate] said it best, during these times we find out a lot about ourselves and the ones around us. One thing I will say and stand on is how much I love this team."

One would wonder who Diabate and Jones are referring to when they said that this loss, and similar moments, teach them about the people they surround themselves with. The "stay tuned" outro to Diabate's tweet is also curious: Is he asking Gators fans to stay tuned to watch the team turnaround? Is he hinting at his future with the program or a possible lack thereof?

Whatever the deeper messages of Diabate and Jones' posts might be, their tweets were encouraging reminders that these players are trying to win football games. You can't blame them for a lack of effort on the field, nor for sending their messages out over social media as player press conferences were not held after the game.

Another couple of gestures made by players who were not on the field, though, were much more damning of the state of the Florida football program.

True freshmen linebackers Jeremiah Williams and Chief Borders - neither of which traveled for this game - streamed on Instagram Live in the midst of the blowout. Borders offered an apology to Gator Nation for having to watch the performance, while Williams audibly laughed at the Gators' miscues throughout the second half of the game.

AllGators brought these live streams to head coach Dan Mullen's attention after the game. Mullen canceled media availability for players this past week in order for the team to better focus and increase its energy and excitement - however, Williams and Borders' sentiments made Mullen's intentions appear useless.

"I don't know," Mullen responded, asked if he believed his message got through to the team. "I was coaching the game so I wasn't watching social media."

That much was obvious, which led to a follow-up: Did Mullen believe his message about focus and excitement was well-received?

"Uh, yeah," Mullen said. "Our players are competitors. They want to win, you know? There's guys that really want to win and, you know, and have a great attitude and really want to work hard to go be successful. You know, so."

Of course, every player in any sport wants to win. That is the ultimate goal, and no Florida player exited Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night without a feeling of disappointment that victory was not accomplished.

But these comments and actions from players were about more than just one terrible, horrible, no good, very bad loss. They shine a light on where the Gators are as a program as the 2021 season winds down, and as you can tell by the emotion in each statement, they simply aren't in a good place right now.

