ACC Getting Middle-of-the-Road P5-Odds to Cancel CFB Season

This seems logical. With the Big Ten and Pac-12 already having opted for a conference-only college football schedule in 2020, it's not surprising that a popular bookmaker has those conferences as the most likely to outright cancel their entire 2020 campaigns.

And the Atlantic Coast Conference is right behind them. BetOnline.ag still doesn't think that the season will go away entirely, but if the power-five conferences do shut things down altogether, here's the odds on how they see it happening, with the ACC right in the thick of it.

Again, this is far from a shock, given the moves of the aforementioned Pac-12 and Big Ten. And the ACC being where it is makes complete sense, as it straddles a geographic footprint that includes both southern states yearning for college ball but doing poorly, at present, with COVID-19, and northern states ahead of the curve when it comes to issues related to the coronavirus pandemic. Not surprisingly, the Big 12 and SEC are projected as the least likely to cancel their seasons.

And here are some broader odds about if college football will even exist this fall, or if gridiron action is more likely to be a spring sport in 2021.

Will FBS season be Postponed until Spring 2021?

Yes EVEN (1/1)

No -140 (5/7)

Will any FBS game be cancelled or postponed?

Yes -800 (1/8)

No +425 (17/4)

Stay tuned, as we'll be sure to keep you updated on all the noise about the action -- or lack thereof -- to come this spring.