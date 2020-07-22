Syracuse to Host FSU in Empty Carrier Dome

On Tuesday, I published an article about how Peach Bowl President and CEO Gary Stokan told Sports Illustrated that Florida State's opener against West Virginia in Atlanta would not take place if it came down to playing in front of no fans. The state of New York took a step in the other direction.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that the three FBS programs in his state, Army, Buffalo, and Syracuse, would not have any fans in the stands for their 2020 home games.

Of course, this has a direct effect on FSU, since the Seminoles play 'Cuse every season as part of their ACC Atlantic Division schedule. The 'Noles are currently scheduled to head to Syracuse to take on the Orange in Florida State's conference finale on Thursday, November 19. If that still happens, 'Cuse players will get to sleep in their own beds, use their own locker room, and play on a familiar surface amid site lines with which they've experience, and unlike FSU, they won't have to travel across the country on a short week to do so.

So there will still be a home-field advantage for Syracuse. But the edge typically given them by 50,000 screaming Orange-clad supporters will be absent, at least for this season.

On the broader spectrum, until recently, we've only really seen conferences taking the lead with regard to making alterations to the 2020 season. It'll be interesting to see if governors, like Cuomo, continue to issue orders like this, and how that affects competition between conference foes in different states.