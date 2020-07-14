Video: FSU Football Shows Leadership By Wearing Masks

After a summer of voluntary workouts, the Seminoles returned to the gridiron in a more official capacity recently, as they took to their practice fields on campus to commence conditioning drills in preparation for the 2020 football season.

Of course, nobody is entirely sure what that season will involve. The Ivy League and SIAC have already extended their suspension of sports through the fall season, and, as I just wrote, the ACC has pushed back its football kickoff event, which had already been changed to a virtual setup, after a rough couple days specifically for the state of Florida's struggle with the coronavirus pandemic.

But since they don't know what the future will hold, the 'Noles are back to the grind. And they're wearing masks, too. FSU football tweeted the video included below, and it shows both players and coaches wearing protective face covering. Players are sporting the simple masks that most of us wear, while head coach Mike Norvell and defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins are shown donning face shields.

What we don't see is any footage of Florida State inside the Albert J. Dunlap Athletic Training Facility, the Seminoles' indoor practice complex. Now considering that one side of the building can basically be opened up entirely via garage doors, it's safer than most indoor structures, but it's good to see FSU outside anyway, easily the safest space for these drills to transpire.

Last week, I wrote about how Florida State is in a unique position to lead on racial issues, given its relationship with the Seminole Tribe of Florida-- it's nice to see the 'Noles doing so with regard to COVID-19.

But don't take my word for it. Check out the video here.