AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Video: FSU Football Shows Leadership By Wearing Masks

David Visser

After a summer of voluntary workouts, the Seminoles returned to the gridiron in a more official capacity recently, as they took to their practice fields on campus to commence conditioning drills in preparation for the 2020 football season. 

Of course, nobody is entirely sure what that season will involve. The Ivy League and SIAC have already extended their suspension of sports through the fall season, and, as I just wrote, the ACC has pushed back its football kickoff event, which had already been changed to a virtual setup, after a rough couple days specifically for the state of Florida's struggle with the coronavirus pandemic. 

But since they don't know what the future will hold, the 'Noles are back to the grind. And they're wearing masks, too. FSU football tweeted the video included below, and it shows both players and coaches wearing protective face covering. Players are sporting the simple masks that most of us wear, while head coach Mike Norvell and defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins are shown donning face shields. 

What we don't see is any footage of Florida State inside the Albert J. Dunlap Athletic Training Facility, the Seminoles' indoor practice complex. Now considering that one side of the building can basically be opened up entirely via garage doors, it's safer than most indoor structures, but it's good to see FSU outside anyway, easily the safest space for these drills to transpire. 

Last week, I wrote about how Florida State is in a unique position to lead on racial issues, given its relationship with the Seminole Tribe of Florida-- it's nice to see the 'Noles doing so with regard to COVID-19. 

But don't take my word for it. Check out the video here.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former 'Nole Named Top 10 RB in NFL: Fair?

Dalvin Cook named a top ten NFL back by ESPN experts, but is it a fair placement on the list?

Dustin Franklin

A Bad Day for ACC Football, Florida, & Tallahassee

This tide needs to turn if we're going to see FSU football in the fall.

David Visser

FSU AM: Football Conditioning Begins, Recruiting, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU Offers Star Clemson RB's Little Brother: Scouting Report

The Seminoles are trying to snag a would-be legacy from a division rival.

David Visser

FSU AM: Football Offer, Hoops Message, & 'Nole PGA Top 5

The football team extends an offer, a basketball player makes a point, and FSU is represented well on the links.

Dustin Franklin

FSU Offers Class of ‘23 DE with Huge Upside: Scouting Report

Kelby Collins from Alabama receives scholarship offer from the ‘Noles.

Dustin Franklin

ACC Getting Middle-of-the-Road P5-Odds to Cancel CFB Season

Are these odds really any surprise?

David Visser

How Will the ACC Help Notre Dame in Conference-Only Season?

Could the Seminoles wind up on the Irish schedule?

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU's Expected Win Percentage Would Rise with ACC-Only Slate

The Seminoles' schedule would shrink with a proposed slate revision-- but their loss-percentage could, too.

David Visser

FSU Baseball Class of 2022 High Rankings

'Nole baseball seems to be adding quite the roster to their 2022 team.

Chloe Cutchen