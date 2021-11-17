Georgia defensive tackle commitment visiting Florida State

Florida State's recruiting momentum from taking down rival Miami on Saturday has carried into the new week. Georgia defensive tackle commitment Tyre West was expected in Tallahassee over the weekend for the game but he was unable to make it.

NoleGameday can confirm that West will unofficially visit campus on Wednesday. He was spotted this morning at practice and spent the majority of it watching the defensive line while speaking with Director of High School Relations, Ryan Bartow, and Director of Player Relations, Kenyatta Watson Sr. It's expected that his visit will last into the afternoon.

The Georgia native has been committed to the Bulldogs for nearly a year. However, he's always had an interest in Florida State and there are some other players on the board for UGA that could push him out of the class. West's last trip to check out FSU was over the summer.

Over the last few days, West's recruitment has seemingly been trending towards the Seminoles. This would be a big-time flip for head coach Mike Norvell as Florida State looks to shore up its depth on the interior defensive line. The class currently has Bishop Thomas and Daniel Lyons committed at defensive tackle. Other staff members involved with West are defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and defensive line coach Odell Haggins.

#Tribe22 holds 16 verbal commitments and is ranked as the No. 13 recruiting class in the country according to SI All-American. Stay tuned to NoleGameday for more updates on West.

