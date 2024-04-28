Minnesota Vikings Sign FIU Linebacker Donovan Manuel
Following the 2024 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings have signed FIU linebacker Donovan Manuel as an undrafted free agent.
Last season, Manuel had 121 total tackles, 68 solo tackles, 53 assisted tackles, 0.5 sacks and set the school record for the most forced fumbles in a single season with five. Manuel’s 121 total tackles put him 19th in the nation and his five forced fumbles was the most in the nation.
Manuel’s most notable attribute is is ability to move well from side to side receiving the name “Pac-Man” from his now-former coach Mike MacIntyre. Standing at 6’1,” 230 pounds.
With the Vikings' signing, Manuel becomes the only player out of FIU to, at the moment, receive a contract from this class.
The two other most recent players out of FIU to ink a deal a UDFA deal NFL team were running back D’vonte Price with the Indianapolis Colts and punter Tommy Heatherly who went to the Miami Dolphins.