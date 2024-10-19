#23 Army Offense Dominant Again in East Carolina Win, Moving Black Knights To 7-0
Jeff Monken's Army Black Knights are now off to a 7-0 start for the 2024 season after crushing East Carolina 45-28 on Saturday. Army have now won 11 games in a row, dating back to last year.
Quarterback Bryson Daily credited his offensive line as he rushed for a career-high 171 yards and was responsible for six total touchdowns on the day. Daily tied the school record and set a new career high with five rushing touchdowns in a game, and added a passing touchdown to Miles Stewart in the first quarter, plus 147 yards through the air.
"It took toughness, " Daily said postgame. "It took a great plan, great execution, and a lot of toughness from our guys...We're going to take a lot from this film and we're going to go 1-0 next week. That's the mentality so we've got to get the guys ready to go."
Defensively, Army allowed ECU to rally in the fourth quarter, with ECU outscoring the Black Knights 21-7 in the final frame. East Carolina tallied 369 yards of offense in the loss, the most that the Army defense has allowed this season.
Army never trailed in this game, and have yet to trail at any point, in any game this season. The victory also marks Army's first ever win against East Carolina in nine attempts.
The Black Knights have a bye next weekend, before hosting Air Force at Michie Stadium on November 2 in the next chapter of the battle for the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy.
