Army Football: Black Knights Win First AAC Conference Game 24-7 Over Florida Atlantic
After giving Michigan State a run for their money in the first week of the 2024 season, the Florida Atlantic Owls hosted the Army Black Knights on Saturday with hopes of getting into the win column. However, it was Jeff Monken's team that was in control for almost the entirety of the day on the way to a 24-7 result.
The victory moves Army to 2-0 on the season and 1-0 in the AAC as they win their first ever AAC conference game. Here's what else stood out from the Black Knights' big day in Boca.
Fancher's Struggles
FAU quarterback Cam Fancher couldn't find his footing in this one, his second start for Tom Herman's Owls. The junior completed 25 passes on 27 attempts for 193 yards with one touchdown and an interception. Overall, the Owls' biggest issues came on third down conversion attempts. They finished 3/10 in that department and failed to convert a fourth-and-goal late in the game.
Army's Offense is Still Army's Offense
As they've shown the ability to do previously, the Army offense absorbed a huge portion of the time-of-possession battle. Army had the ball for a whopping 38 minutes and 39 seconds, 17 full minutes more than FAU. FAU only had possession twice in the entire first half.
The Black Knights' backfield combined for 405 yards on the ground.
Fake Field Goal Touchdown
Holder Matthew Rhodes' added a 23-yard touchdown run on a fake field goal attempt at the start of the fourth quarter. For the second week in a row, Army utilizes a fake special teams play. A fake punt against Lehigh in Week One got the Black Knights a first down on their second possession of that game.
Noah Short Emerging For Army
After playing mostly as a wide receiver in 2023, junior running back Noah Short is emerging as Army's primary threat in the running game. He led the Black Knights in rushing in each of their first two contests of the season. He finished with 11 carries for 160 yards on Saturday after an 83-yard performance in Week One.
Army now have a bye week before they take on Rice on September 21 at West Point. FAU move to 0-2 as they prepare for crosstown rival FIU on September 14.