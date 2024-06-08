RECRUITING: East Carolina Football Picked Up 2 2025 Commits This Week
The East Carolina football program received two more commitments from the 2025 recruiting class, helping bolster their numbers as the new season approaches.
Both three-star recruits per 247Sports, wide receiver Johnny Williams and Durante Speer announced their respective commitments to ECU on X late this week.
Williams, a 5'9" prospect from Havelock, North Carolina, was classified as the #32 recruit in the state of North Carolina for the 2025 class. Speer is a 6'2" safety from Decatur, Georgia who currently weighs in at 180 pounds. Both took official visits to Greenville and ECU this past week.
As the summer months continue, East Carolina now have four verbal commitments in their 2025 class. Three-star offensive lineman Jonathan Stokes of Randleman, North Carolina and wide receiver Connor Hodge of Louisville's Christian Academy previously committed earlier this cycle. The Pirates currently have the #3 recruiting class in the American Athletic Conference for 2025, per 247Sports' rankings.
East Carolina will kick off the 2024 football schedule on August 31 when they host FCS foe Norfolk State. Head coach Mike Houston enters his sixth season at the helm after guiding the Pirates to a 2-10 record last year.