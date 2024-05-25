TRANSFER PORTAL: Alabama Linebacker Kendrick Blackshire Commits To UTSA For 2024
Former Alabama linebacker Kendrick Blackshire is expected to transfer to UTSA, per 247Sports Mike Roach.
The Duncanville, Tex. native was a 247Sports four-star recruit coming out of high school and was a three-star transfer target following his four seasons at Alabama where he appeared primarily on special teams, amassing 25 tackles, including a pair of tackles for a loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Following Nick Saban’s retirement, Blackshire joined fellow former Crimson Tide players Isaiah Bond and Amari Niblack in transferring to Texas to play for former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.
However, after being expected to contend for a starting linebacker spot with the graduation of standout Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford, Blackshire was never able to fully find his footing in Austin and re-entered the transfer portal following Texas’ Orange-and-White spring game.
Notably, Blackshire was listed on Texas’ roster at 261 pounds while standing 6-feet-2-inches – larger than the 233 pounds he was listed at during his final season with the Crimson Tide.
The addition continues a busy offseason for Jeff Traylor and the Roadrunners, who have added several transfers during the offseason.