Week 4 - East Carolina @ Liberty Flames: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Date, Storylines
After a CUSA championship last season and a berth in the Fiesta Bowl against Oregon, the Liberty Flames are off to a 3-0 start once again. The East Carolina Pirates will be the first of two tough matchups for the Flames in the coming weeks. Led by Missouri transfer Jake Garcia, ECU will test the Flames with what will be the toughest regular season opponent they have faced since joining a conference.
East Carolina Pirates (2-1, 0-1 American Athletic Conference) @ Liberty Flames (3-0, 2-0 Conference USA)
Date: Saturday, September 21
Time: 6:00 pm
Location: Lynchburg, Va.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WNCT 107.9 FM (ECU) and LFSN Radio/The Journey 88.3 FM (Liberty)
Betting line: Liberty -6.5
Storylines
Is the 3-0 record convincing enough?
Although the Flames are off to a 3-0 start, Jamey Chadwell's team hasn't been very convincing in any of their wins in 2024. Although they beat Campbell, it was a close battle throughout most of the game up until Liberty scored 14 points in the fourth quarter. Against New Mexico State, they only won by one score, and against the UTEP Miners, it was again a closer game than expected.
Kaidon Salter has been good through the first three weeks, but nothing like what we saw in 2023. Salter has completed 47 of 71 passes for 726 yards and three touchdowns. He has yet to throw an intercpetion this season. A big reason for the Flames lack of a pass game has been the departure of star wideout CJ Daniels. Treon Sibley has been crucial in the Flames' pass game this season, catching 14 passes for 341 yards and one touchdown.
Salter has also not been as productive in the run game, more because he has two running backs who have been able to take up most of the workload. Quinton Cooley has russhed for 266 yards while senior Billy Lucas has rushed for 201 yards. Salter is just over 100 yards rushing through three games, but it is evident the Flames will be a run-first offense in 2024. The Flames have the best rushing offense in Conference USA through three weeks at 293.3 yards per game.
Jake Garcia through three starts
It's been a wild ride for the former four-star recruit who, after stops with Miami and Missouri, decided to transfer to East Carolina. Through three starts, Garcia has completed 66 of 102 passes for 817 yards, five touchdowns, but eight interceptions. However, Garcia's eight interceptions lead the country in the Pirates' 2-1 start.
Garcia does rank second amongst the American Athletic Conference in passing yards, fourth in completion percentage, tied for second in passing touchdowns and second in average passing yards per game.
In their close loss to Appalachian State, Garcia threw for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception, completing 18 of 28 passes.
Can Liberty lose their first regular season game in over a year?
The Flames are only favored by one score at the moment, one of their closer lines since Liberty joined Conference USA.
It hasn't been an easy road for the Pirates who have had to face Old Dominion and App State already. On top of a strong start, the Pirates have also matched their 2023 win total and will look to surpass it with a massive win against a defending league champion.