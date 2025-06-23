11 Western Kentucky Players Highlighted On Phil Steele's All-CUSA Teams
Ahead of the 2025 season, Phil Steele released his All-Conference USA selections in the form of a first, second, third, and fourth team. The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, led by head coach Tyson Helton, had 11 players included in those groups.
First team: QB Maverick McIvor, WR KD Hutchinson, OT Marshall Jackson, P Cole Maynard and LS Rex Robich
McIvor, a transfer from Abilene Christian, followed his offensive coordinator, Rick Bowie, who recently joined the Hilltoppers staff. In 2024, McIvor completed 312 passes for 3,828 yards and 30 touchdowns. He was voted First Team All-UAC and Second Team All-America by FCS Football Central. He also finished 4th in the FCS in passing yards, 6th in passing touchdowns, and 4th in completions. McIvor is an early frontrunner for Conference USA Newcomer of the Year.
Last season, Hutchinson hauled in 25 receptions for 383 yards and three touchdowns. With the departure of Easton Messer, the redshirt junior will now likely become the number one target on the Hilltoppers. In 2023, he was named to the CUSA All-Freshman Team as a wide receiver and punt returner.
Jackson made 14 starts for the Hilltoppers last season at right tackle. Maynard, the Hilltoppers' punter, was named to the Ray Guy award watchlist in 2024 and was named the Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Week during the week of September 23. Robich will once again be Western Kentucky's long snapper in 2025.
Second Team: K John Cannon
A transfer from USF, Cannon went 12-of-16 on field goals, including a career-long 53-yarder and 4-of-6 over 40 yards, and 47-48 on PAT. He finished second on the Bulls in scoring last season with 83 points.
Third Team: WR Matthew Henry, DE Harper Holloman and CB Kent Robinson
Henry, a Western Illinois transfer, hauled in 64 passes for 1,211 yards and six touchdowns. He ranked first in the Big South-OVC in receiving yards per game, first in receiving yards, sixth in receptions per game, fourth in all-purpose yards, third in yards per catch and seventh in total receptions.
Holloman, a sophomore, posted nine total tackles (three solo/six assisted) and one tackle for loss in eight games played. Kent Robinson will be taking over for Upton Stout, who is now in the NFL. Robinson posted 33 total tackles (28 solo/five assisted), four tackles for loss and one interception.
Fourth Team: TE Noah Meyers and DT Mackavelli Malotumau
In eight games, Meyers caught seven passes for 123 yards and one touchdown. He was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman team back in 2023. Meyers had a season-best 66 yards on three receptions in their win over Jax State.
Malotumau, a transfer from Nevada, posted 14 total tackles (three solo/11 assisted) and made eight starts in 12 games played.