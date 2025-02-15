5 Most Intriguing Conference USA Football Matchups For 2025
Last week, Conference USA released the league's 2025 football schedule, which includes plenty of big matchups. The biggest change to the league this season will be the inclusions of Delaware and Missouri State.
With two new teams, could we soon see new rivalry games blossom within the conference? Even so, several of the league's mainstays also have matchups this year that should be must-see television for the 2025 season. Here are the five we've especially got our eyes on for the fall.
Conference USA title game rematch: Western Kentucky @ Jacksonville State
This game will look different compared to what we saw this past season, but the result could carry quite a bit of weight in Week 14 of 2025.
The big change will be the two new quarterbacks who will be taking the snaps. For the Gamecocks, they are still figuring out who their quarterback will be. The Hilltoppers will likely have Abilene Christian transfer Maverick Mclvor as the starting quarterback.
Jax State will be without head coach Rich Rodriguez after his return to West Virginia. Taking over this Gamecocks team is former Aubrun co-defensive coordinator Charles Kelly.
Delaware's Inaugural Conference USA game
Although this isn't the flashiest matchup by any means, it marks the first CUSA conference game for the Delaware Blue Hens who are one of two new teams making their way to the FBS level.
Delaware will take on an FIU team that will be lead by new head coach Willie Simmons as the Panthers will look to spoil Delaware's first CUSA game in Miami.
Battle of I-95
The UTEP Miners will take on the New Mexico State Aggies in the Battle of I-95 in a conference matchup for the final time. Following this season, UTEP will leave Conference USA and join the Mountain West Conference.
UTEP leads the all-time series with 14 wins and six losses. The Miners have won three out of the last four matchups between these two teams. When they played this past season, the Miners went to Las Cruces and won by a final score of 42-35.
Although it is uncertain who will be the new quarterback of the Aggies, former five-star recruit and Boise State transfer Malachi Nelson is a likely candidate to start for Scotty Walden and the Miners.
100 Miles of Hate
This rivalry has been ongoing since 1914. The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, who are the current favorites to win the 2025 Conference USA title, have won 38 of the 73 games played between these two teams. As for the Blue Raiders, they have won 35 games in this rivalry.
For the last ten years, this game hasn't had the rivalry feel that many expect. The Hilltoppers have dominated the Blue Raiders, winning nine out of the last ten matchups and currently hold a six-game winning streak against MTSU.
Nick Vattiato will be taking snaps once again for Middle Tennessee while the Hilltoppers will have a new quarterback at the helm after Caden Veltkamp and TJ Finley's departures in the transfer portal.
Week 7: Liberty @ UTEP
When these two teams faced off last season, the Flames won by a final score of 28-10. Since then, the Miners announced that they will leave Conference USA in 2026 and the Flames collapsed down the stretch, unable to make their second-straight conference title game.
It will be a battle between Malachi Nelson and Costal Carolina transfer Ethan Vasko this offseason for the starting QB job at UTEP. The Miners passing offense ranked fifth amongst the conference despite struggles from their quarterback play and no real consistent starter throughout the season.
As for Liberty, they finished with the fifth-best passing defense in the conference. Although it'll be a different offense for Ethan Vasko, he finished the season eighth amongst the Sun Belt in passing yards and Coastal had the #10 passing offense in that conference.
