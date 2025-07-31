Biggest Storylines As FIU Opens Up Fall Camp
On Wednesday, FIU football went through their first practice of the fall. Wednesday's practice was the first of their 28 practices t between the end of July and throughout the month of August, leading up to their first game on Friday, August 29 against Bethune-Cookman.
"Excited to be on the grass," said Simmons. "This summer flew by, but getting really excited to have these guys out here getting better, so typical day one. Did some good things, a lot of things to work on, but again, excited to have the guys watch the film today and come back out tomorrow and hopefully get better."
Defense ahead of the offense:
One of the bigger things to keep an eye out for is the defense. The only two returning starters from that unit are defensive end Keegan Davis and cornerback Brian Blades II. Despite that, Simmons did bring in plenty of experience on that side of the ball, most notably, linebacker Johnny Channey Jr., who was with Simmons back at Florida A&M.
"Even though we won at the highest level at the HBCU level, he called me and it's always unfinished business, so that was the message and I understood right away and then it was time to run it back, so let's do it again," said Channey.
New names in the quarterback room:
This spring, FIU brought in Holy Cross transfer Joe Pesansky who will likely slot in as the Panthers backup quarterback. Christian Langford, an incoming freshman is another name Simmons mentioned post practice as someone who stood out and is still getting used to this new level.
"Joe (Pesansky) made some decisive decisions, got the ball out of his hands quickly," said Simmons. He has a command, you can tell he's played a lot of football before. We're really excited about what he's been able to do."
Langford, who didn't join FIU for the spring portion of practice, joins them now in the fall after a high school season where he threw for 3,253 yards and 38 touchdowns. On the ground, he ran for 632 yards and eight touchdowns.
"Christian (Langford) is coming along," Simmons said. "He's got all the talent in the world, but for him it's about the game slowing down for him and really getting the plays. He's getting a lot of four reps with him, getting a lot of young guys some reps early to see what they can do."
Who is a part of a "heated running back competition":
Simmons described the running back competition as a heated one. With the departure of University of Miami transfer Ajay Allen, who departed to Tulsa in the spring portal, FIU went out and brought in Georgia Tech transfer Anthony Carrie, who brings ACC experience, playing in seven games for the Yellow Jackets in 2024. He ran for 120 yards and a touchdown.
"We have high expectations for him," said Simmons. "He's played some reps at Georgia Tech, so he has some game experience. He's right there in the thick of a heated running back competition. For us to be able to run the ball the way that we need to, it's going to take more than one guy. A lot of the attention goes to Kejon Owens, but we need Anthony Carrie to be able to carry the ball. We need Devonte Lyons to pick up where he left off of last season."
Lyons, who took the majority of the reps in the final four games of the season, was FIU's only 100-yard rusher in a single game this season. He ran for 288 yards and two touchdowns on 43 attempts.
Where we stand with the offensive line:
After FIU's offensive line allowed the least amount of sacks in Conference USA last season, four of the five starters departed, with Jaheim Buchanon as the lone returner.
Here's what the starting offensive line looks like right now:
LT: Jaleel Davis
LG: Jaheim Buchanon
C: Julius Pierce
RG: Antonio Tripp
RT: Daniel Michel
"I think you saw that first group have a lot of carry over from the spring," Simmons said. "Not as many missed assignments on that side of the ball with that group. Second group is very talented, but still see some of the rust, so it's just about trying to close that gap. Our job is to build a solid two-deep offensive line. We know who the first five are and we need to have a second core five that can come in at any time. We got that, then we feel like we got the depth that we need to be a dominant offense."