Former Western Kentucky QB Brandon Doughty Included in 2025 CUSA Hall of Fame Class
On Wednesday morning, Conference USA announced the five members of the 2025 CUSA Hall of Fame class. The lone football player on the list was former Western Kentucky quarterback Brandon Doughty.
Doughty played five seasons at WKU, including the program's first two seasons in Conference USA in 2014 and 2015.
During his two seasons playing in CUSA, Doughty was absolutely dominant, guiding WKU to the 2015 CUSA title. His list of achievements for the Tops, even just from his final two seasons, goes on and on. That list includes 37 WKU school records (17 career, 14 season and 6 game) including four CUSA records (career completion percentage, career passer efficiency rating, TD passes in a season and single game passing yards). Doughty was also the 2014 and 2015 CUSA MVP, the 2015 CUSA Championship Game MVP, and the first WKU player ever to receive Heisman votes.
The Tops' gunslinger went on to a short career in the NFL after being drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
Doughty was also one of three representatives from WKU announced as part of this year's class, alongside Tops volleyball coach Travis Hudson and former volleyball player Jessica Lucas.