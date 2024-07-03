Jacksonville State Gamecocks' Lineman Named Preseason All-American
As the college football season inches closer, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks got some exciting news regarding redshirt senior offensive lineman Clay Webb. Webb was named a first-team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.
Webb was the only G5 representative on the first-team offense. In 2023, he was named Offensive Guard of the Year by College Football Network.
RELATED: STAFF ROUNDTABLE: Underrated G5 Quarterbacks in 2024
At 6'3" and 290 pounds, the Gamecocks' left guard is once again expected to be a major piece of a rushing offense that was #5 in the nation last season with 232.2 rushing yards per game. Webb has made 19 starts over the last two seasons with Rich Rodriguez's team after transferring from the University of Georgia.
Several outlets tabbed Webb as a five-star prospect in the class of 2019, coming out of Oxford High School in Alabama.
Jacksonville State's season opener is set to be a Thursday night bout on August 29 with Coastal Carolina, broadcast on CBS Sports Network.