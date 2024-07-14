RECRUITING: Top-20 North Carolina WR Commits To Liberty Flames
Jamey Chadwell's staff added their 13th reported committment of the 2025 class on Saturday.
Wide receiver Nas Newkirk of Greensboro, North Carolina's Dudley High School chose the Liberty Flames in a commitment announcement at Greensboro's Triad Basketball Academy. Newkirk chose the Flames from a top-four that also included, Duke, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.
247Sports listed Newkirk as a three-star prospect and the #18 overall prospect in North Carolina for the class of 2025. He is also listed as the #92 receiver in the nation for this recruiting cycle.
Newkirk had a host of offers from other major programs, including Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Georgia, Kentucky, and Maryland.
In his junior season at Dudley, Newkirk caught 51 passes for 1123 yards with 16 touchdowns. He also played defensive back with 66 tackles and seven pass deflections.
Newkirk's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch his high school highlights below.