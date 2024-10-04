TAKEAWAYS: Sam Houston Bearkats Handle Winless UTEP, Move To 5-1
Thursday night's Conference USA battle between the Sam Houston Bearkats and the UTEP Miners in El Paso had its share of momentum shifts. However, the Bearkats took an early lead and never trailed en route to a 41-21 win over the Miners, who now fall to 0-5 on the season. Sam Houston, on the other hand, are 5-1 and in great shape having played half of their regular season schedule.
Tough One For McConnell
UTEP quarterback Cade McConnell was put back into the starting role earlier this week in place of Skyler Locklear. Things did not really go McConnell's way, as he finished with 15 completions on 28 attempts for 204 yards and a touchdown. He also threw an interception and lost a fumble. However, it would be in accurate to say that McConnell was the sole issue. It was actually McConnell who sparked UTEP's biggest offensive play of the night, a 52-yard touchdown pass to tight end Marcus Vinson. UTEP picking up 12 penalties in the game and allowing the Bearkats to average 5.7 yards per rush probably played a bigger role in the Miners' loss.
Bearkats Run Game Continues To Impress
For Sam Houston, Thursday marked their fourth consecutive game with over 250 rushing yards. Seven different ball carriers combined for 295 yards. DJ McKinney was the Kats' leading rusher with 138 yards and two touchdowns. The offensive line turned in a stellar performance, with McKinney noting in his postgame interview with CBS Sports Network he may have to bring them donuts on Friday as a "thank you."
Another Big Day From Watson
Sam Houston quarterback Hunter Watson played about three quarters of this game with one of his stronger performances of the season. The junior from Celina, Texas threw for 224 on 19 completions with two touchdowns. Both of those touchdowns were plays of 30-plus yards. That earned backup and former Central Michigan starter Jase Bauer some quality playing time in the fourth quarter, where he ran for 26 yards, including one 12-yard scamper for a first down.
The victorious Bearkats will now have to wait almost two full weeks for their next game, October 16 when they host Western Kentucky. UTEP's next game will also be against Western Kentucky on October 10 in Bowling Green.
