TAKEAWAYS: Willie Simmons era begins with blowout win over Bethune-Cookman
MIAMI, FL - It didn't take long for the Willie Simmons-led FIU Panthers to take a lead and never look back in their opening contest.
After surrendering a field goal to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats to begin the game, FIU scored 28 unanswered points to close out the first half of play. FIU came out on top by a final score of 42-9.
Welcome to FIU, Johnny Chaney Jr.
Chaney, who had only played in four games at Colorado, but did not record any stats, entered the trasnfer portal and rejoined his former head coach, Willie Simmons. Both Chaney and Simmons were at Florida A&M for three years before Chaney departed to Colorado.
On the night, Chaney posted eight total tackles (six solo/two assisted), one tackle for loss and one forced fumble. He finished tied first along with Dwight Nunoo for total tackles.
"Yeah, just being a ball player, understanding my leverage and they preach getting the ball back. Every day we got turnover drills, turnover circuit, so it's just reverting back to my training," Chaney said.
For the first time since Oct. 5, 2019, an opposing team did not score a touchdown against the Panthers' defense, something that for Chaney, is "the start of something special and we hope to keep that going."
Spreading out the ball
Prior to the game, FIU head coach Willie Simmons mentioned that he feels good about 10-11 receivers on the roster and that if they will help the team win, then they will play.
On Friday, 11 players recorded a reception (six receivers, three running backs and two tight ends). Eric Nelson Jr. led the way with two receptions for 47 yards.
The following players recorded their first colliegate reception: Kyle McNeal, Eric Nelson Jr., Braiden Staten, Maguire Anderson, Jojo Stone, Jackson Verdugo and Andre Brown.
"You look at the stat sheet, a lot of guys touched the ball and they've earned the right to do that, to get in the game and make plays," said Simmons. "We have a couple of plays on our call sheet where we can directly get the ball to somebody, but for the most part, we're just calling plays and whoever is open, it's nice job to find an open guy."
Kejon Owens and the "three-headed monster" find success running the ball
Kejon Owens, a redshirt senior from Miami Central, finished the night with 11 carries for 71 yards and two touchdowns. This marked Owens' third career multi-touchdown effort and averaged 6.5 yards per carry.
"We ran the ball extremely well and we can continue to do that," said Simmons following the game. "Just like stopping the run on defense will be very successful, we can find a way to run the ball on offense, I think we're going to give teams fits. We feel like we have a three headed monster back there with KJ (Owens) leading the way. He had a strong game today, ran the ball extremely well, made some guys miss out on the open field. That first touchdown run was big, but that's what he has the ability to do. We've been saying that since we got here. He's one of our best players, so he has a chance to do something amazing things this year."
Along with Owens, FIU combined for 223 rushing yards and averaged 5.9 yards per carry. Their six rushing touchdowns tied the most in a game in program history. It was last done on December 2, 2017 against UMass.
Georgia Tech transfer Anthony Carrie finished the night with eight carries for 49 yards and a touchdown. He also caught three passes for 33 yards. For Carrie, his 49 rushing yards are a career-high.
Devonte Lyons, who finished the final four games of the 2024 season on a high note, was one of four players to record a rushing touchdown. He ran for 54 yards on eight carries.
What's Next?
With the win, FIU moves to 1-0 for the first time since 2022, but will head to Happy Valley to take on No. 2 Penn State and continue their season. That game is scheduled for Saturday, September 6 at 12:00 p.m. ET.