TRANSFER PORTAL: Liberty QB Kaidon Salter Commits to Colorado
Liberty transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter has committed to play for the Colorado Buffaloes, per Pete Nakos of On3. Salter started in 11 games this season for the Liberty Flames, who went 8-3. Liberty's matchup against Appalachian State was cancelled due to Hurricane Helene and was not made up.
Salter, a former four-star recruit from Cedar Hill, Texas, originally committed to play for Tennessee, but transferred to Liberty prior to his first season in Knoxville. His best season with Liberty came in 2023 where he threw for 2,876 yards, a conference-leading 32 touchdowns against six interceptions. He was named Conference USA Regular Season MVP, first-team all-conference and Conference USA title game MVP.
The Flames quarterback made a major impact through the ground game as well. In 2023, he finished with 1,089 yards and 12 touchdowns on 163 carries.
In 2024, Salter wasn't as impactful for the Flames as he was in 2023, throwing for 1,886 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. On the ground, he was limited to 587 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 114 carries.
Salter will join a quarterback room that also includes Julian Lewis, a top-50 recruit in the class of 2025.
In 2024, Colorado posted a 9-3 regular season record. The Buffs will take on BYU in the Alamo Bowl on Saturday, December 28. Liberty will face Buffalo in the Bahamas Bowl on January 4.
